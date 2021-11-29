Welcome to the VA Boston Whole Health training site! This rotation is offered to physician assistant students and medical residents at VA Boston Healthcare. The curricular materials below provide learning objectives and content outlines for a range of topics related to Whole Health. In addition to further developing the content of the training program, we are in the process of refining several measures to evaluate the program in order to demonstrate that trainees are learning the essential knowledge and skills that the curriculum was designed to cover, and gaining confidence in their ability to apply the new knowledge/skills in practice . These measures are not yet validated and are currently used solely for the purpose of internal quality improvement at VA Boston. There will be periodic updates to the curriculum content as well as the program evaluation measures, so we encourage viewers to check back regularly. We welcome your input and encourage you to contact: