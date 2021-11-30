Jobs and careers

Apply for a job at the VA Boston Healthcare System

When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.

Vacancies at VA Boston Healthcare System

Nursing Staff

If you are a nursing professional interested in working for VA Boston Healthcare System, please view the Nursing Career Page for more information.



Clinical Training

Please visit the VA Boston Education Academy Page for more information:



Student Employment

If you are applying to a vacancy for student employment, please complete and include the...