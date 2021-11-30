Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA Boston Healthcare System, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families.
At the VA Boston Healthcare System, we are well known for our high scores in patient and employee satisfaction. We strive to hire only the best! Working with and for America's Veterans is a privilege, and we pride ourselves on the quality of care we provide. If you have what it takes, please consider applying for one of our available positions.
Apply for a job at the VA Boston Healthcare System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
Vacancies at VA Boston Healthcare System
Nursing Staff
If you are a nursing professional interested in working for VA Boston Healthcare System, please view the Nursing Career Page for more information.
Clinical Training
Please visit the VA Boston Education Academy Page for more information:
Student Employment
If you are applying to a vacancy for student employment, please complete and include the...
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Form: vha-2850. Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors (PDF)
- Form vha-10-2850a-091998. Application for Nurses and Nurse Anesthetists (PDF)
- Form: vha-10-2850c. Application for Associated Health Occupations (PDF)
- Form: vha-10-2850d. Application for Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Form: of0306. Declaration for Federal Employment (PDF)
- Form: SF15. Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)
Contact us
Brockton VA Medical Center
Human Resources Office
Building 1
First floor
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA 02301-5596
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Phone: 774-826-1269
VA New England - VISN 1 - is hiring, too!
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse in one of our expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a health care professional interested in working for the VA Boston Healthcare System, contact our Human Resources office at 774-826-1269, or call our nursing recruiter at 774-826-1201.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.