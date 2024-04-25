Shadowing and Observerships
Please be aware, only undergraduate students from accredited institutions of higher education can participate in VA Boston's Shadowing/Observership program. Please carefully review the information below.
Clinical Shadowing and Observerships
VA Boston’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement Office processes volunteer appointments for strictly non-clinical positions. Under limited circumstances, CDCE is allowed to process volunteers for undergraduate, student Shadowing/Observerships. The following criteria must be met, per national requirements outlined in VHA Directive 1620 and the approved MOA template for student Shadowing/Observerships.
If you are interested in shadowing or observing a licensed clinical provider within VA Boston, please read carefully before reaching out to our office more information.
The CDCE program of clinical shadowing and observation experiences is a Pilot Program for Clinical Observation by undergraduate student-observers, from accredited academic institutions.
The program is not intended for individual students, nor can individual students or clinicians request an Observership through CDCE. Only an academic institution can request and engage in a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between VA Boston and the academic affiliate. If you are interested in this program, please speak with your academic advisor about requesting an Observership Agreement with VA Boston, through our CDCE office. A representative from the academic institution can reach out to vhabhscdce@va.gov for more details.
To participate, a MOA must be in place between the academic affiliate, an identified clinical service providing the preceptorship of the Student-Observer and VA Boston’s CDCE. Once an Observership Agreement is in place between VA Boston and an accredited academic institution, the academic institution can recommend their students for Observerships.
Potential Student-Observers
Student-Observers must meet the following minimum qualifications to apply, only after their academic institution has a completed affiliation agreement in place with VA Boston:
- Have an immigration status that makes them eligible for future employment with VA.
- Be enrolled in an undergraduate, accredited program of study.
- Be referred by their institution of higher education following an internal application process.
Student-Observers observe, but cannot participate in, the provision of care to patients. Observerships include observation of Veteran-centered care, Veteran-specific condition diagnosis and treatment, and primary (prevention), secondary (acute inpatient), and tertiary (chronic and institutional care) interventions as available within VA Boston, by any licensed, credentialed and privileged medical staff member of VA Boston.
The Student-Observer must have an identified clinical preceptor within a clinical service of VA Boston.
VA is a Drug Free Workplace. Student-Observers appointed to VA are subject to drug testing in accordance with criteria contained in Executive Order 12564 and Handbook 5383.
Clinical Service/Preceptor Responsibilities During the Observership
- Collaborate with the Academic Partner for final selection of Student-Observers and determine the number of Student-Observers approved for participation. VA has final authority on the program areas, qualifications including immigration status, and number of Student-Observers it can accept and accommodate based on available resources.
- Provide an appropriate learning environment, qualified preceptors, and sufficient resources for the administration of the Student-Observers.
- Ensure that Student-Observers observe, but do not participate in, the provision of care to patients. This will include observation of Veteran-centered care, Veteran-specific condition diagnosis and treatment, and primary (prevention), secondary (acute inpatient), and tertiary (chronic and institutional care) interventions as available at the VA location.
- Identify the Site Coordinator, who will oversee the clinical observation and shadowing experiences, as well as other local opportunities to enhance the program.
- Ensure that Student-Observers are in a supportive learning environment. Student-Observers will receive training to include, but not limited to, occupational safety, sexual harassment, as well as be informed on current environmental protocols related to infectious disease precautions and requirements related to vaccinations and other screenings as may be required from time to time by VA.
- Ensure appropriate resources are available for Student-Observers. These may include, but are not limited to, providing access to learning resources via VA’s Talent Management System, curricular materials and objectives, and ensuring adequate space and supervision (when onsite).
- Encourage and recommend staff members to serve on Academic Partner’s relevant committees (i.e., admissions, progress, curriculum) to ensure the VA has knowledge of and communication with the relevant training programs. Note: such staff members should have supervisory approval and no conflicts of interest.
- Invite feedback from the Academic Partner related to the pilot for process improvement to enhance overall student achievement, interest, and motivation.
- Conducted student evaluation, in mutual consultation with the Academic Partner according to the guidance issued by the Academic Partner.
- Provide preceptor and mentoring guidelines to all VA staff participating in the program.
Responsibilities of the Academic Institution Under an Observership Agreement
The Academic Partner will be involved in the development and implementation of the Student-Observers, although the Academic Partner will retain overall responsibility for the educational programs and maintaining accreditation in the programs of study for which Student-Observers are enrolled. The Academic Partner will:
- Assume primary responsibility over academic affairs and the education/assessment of Student-Observers, including but not limited to the program curricula, general supervision of Student-Observers, clearance of Student-Observers assigned to the program, and evaluation.
- Notify the VA in a timely fashion if the accreditation status of any of the Academic Partner programs change, as well as changes in the academic status of individual Student-Observers such as probation or termination.
- Be responsible for the appointment and assignment of faculty member(s) with responsibility for Student-Observers. This/these individual(s) will serve as a liaison(s) for the purposes of communicating program requirements to Student-Observers, Academic Partner administrators and faculty, ensuring suitability of potential Student-Observers.
- Communicate any needs from the Student-Observers not shared with VA to ensure the program is meeting the intent as outlined above.
- Participate in the oversight and administration of the program to assist in the program evaluation and gather the feedback from student participants.
- Identify and screen for suitability all student candidates desiring to participate in the program. The Academic Partner will share its criteria for selection with the VA clinical service overseeing the Observership. Student-Observers must meet the following minimum qualifications to apply:
- Have an immigration status that makes them eligible for future employment with VA.
- Be enrolled in an accredited program of study.
- Be referred by their institution of higher education following an internal application process.
- Collaborate with VA clinical service for final selection of Student-Observers and confirm the number of Student-Observers approved for participation. VA has final authority on the program areas, qualifications including immigration status, (see Academic Partner paragraph 6(a)), and number of Student-Observers it can accept and accommodate based on available resources.
- Require all Student-Observers in the program to have proper documentation of current immunization status (including COVID-19 vaccinations) required by VA policy. These records will be provided to VA for the Employee Health record.
- Provide general overall information to its Student-Observers to market the program, including the population served, and conduct any screenings per above. The Academic Partner will complete initial assessment to determine the qualifications of all interested participants.
- Ensure that Academic Partner’s employees are aware of and comply with VHA Directive 1620 and VA Handbook 5383. In addition, the Academic Partner will notify Student-Observers that VA is a Drug Free Workplace and that Student-Observers appointed to VA may be subject to random drug testing in accordance with criteria contained in Executive Order 12564 and Handbook 5383.
- Communicate updated accreditation standards and local program standards for maintenance of an appropriate learning environment.
- Establish processes to monitor the learning environment and evaluate the program. The Academic Partner will communicate its process to VA in order that VA can, where possible, adopt the method to ensure data and other information is provided, as available (i.e., volunteer hours, training records).