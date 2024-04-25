Clinical Shadowing and Observerships

VA Boston’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement Office processes volunteer appointments for strictly non-clinical positions. Under limited circumstances, CDCE is allowed to process volunteers for undergraduate, student Shadowing/Observerships. The following criteria must be met, per national requirements outlined in VHA Directive 1620 and the approved MOA template for student Shadowing/Observerships.

If you are interested in shadowing or observing a licensed clinical provider within VA Boston, please read carefully before reaching out to our office more information.

The CDCE program of clinical shadowing and observation experiences is a Pilot Program for Clinical Observation by undergraduate student-observers, from accredited academic institutions.

The program is not intended for individual students, nor can individual students or clinicians request an Observership through CDCE. Only an academic institution can request and engage in a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between VA Boston and the academic affiliate. If you are interested in this program, please speak with your academic advisor about requesting an Observership Agreement with VA Boston, through our CDCE office. A representative from the academic institution can reach out to vhabhscdce@va.gov for more details.

To participate, a MOA must be in place between the academic affiliate, an identified clinical service providing the preceptorship of the Student-Observer and VA Boston’s CDCE. Once an Observership Agreement is in place between VA Boston and an accredited academic institution, the academic institution can recommend their students for Observerships.