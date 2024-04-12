Skip to Content

Volunteer Assignment Training & Requirements

Please review the training & requirements for your Volunteer assignment here at VA Boston to ensure your safety and that of the Veterans we serve.

General Volunteer Training

Please take a moment to review VA Privacy and Information Security Awareness and Rules of Behavior and Privacy and HIPAA training. These trainings are required to reviewed annually by all VA Boston Volunteers. Once reviewed please sign and submit the appropriate attestation form. 

VA Privacy and Information Security Awareness and Rules of Behavior Training (PDF)
VA Privacy and Information Security Awareness and Rules of Behavior Attestation Form (PDF)
Privacy and HIPAA Training (PDF)
Privacy and HIPAA Attestation Form (PDF)

Volunteer Driver Training & Requirements

All VA Boston Volunteer Drivers will be required to complete and maintain the following requirements and trainings. 

Requirements

  • Valid Driver's License 
  • Obtained medical clearance from VA Boston’s Occupational Health Department (Required to be renewed ever 4 years)
  • Review and sign Telematics policy SOP 138-034 
  • Complete and maintain all driver trainings

Trainings 

  • VA Fleet Card Training (Biannual)
  • Unauthorized Commitments Training (Biannual) 
  • Level 1 Drivers Safety (One Time Requirement) 
Telematics Policy SOP 138-034 (PDF)
Fleet Card Training (PDF)
VA Fleet Card Attestation Form (PDF)
Unauthorized Commitments Training Video
Unauthorized Commitments Attestation Form (PDF)
Level 1 Drivers Safety Attestation Form (PDF)

Last updated: