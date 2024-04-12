Volunteer Assignment Training & Requirements
Please review the training & requirements for your Volunteer assignment here at VA Boston to ensure your safety and that of the Veterans we serve.
General Volunteer Training
Please take a moment to review VA Privacy and Information Security Awareness and Rules of Behavior and Privacy and HIPAA training. These trainings are required to reviewed annually by all VA Boston Volunteers. Once reviewed please sign and submit the appropriate attestation form.
Volunteer Driver Training & Requirements
All VA Boston Volunteer Drivers will be required to complete and maintain the following requirements and trainings.
Requirements
- Valid Driver's License
- Obtained medical clearance from VA Boston’s Occupational Health Department (Required to be renewed ever 4 years)
- Review and sign Telematics policy SOP 138-034
- Complete and maintain all driver trainings
Trainings
- VA Fleet Card Training (Biannual)
- Unauthorized Commitments Training (Biannual)
- Level 1 Drivers Safety (One Time Requirement)