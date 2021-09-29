Mission and vision
VA Bronx Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
VA Bronx health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 4 locations in Bronx, northern Queens, and Westchester counties. Facilities include our James J. Peters VA Medical Center and 3 community-based outpatient clinics in Queens, White Plains, and Yonkers. We also have a mobile care unit for Veterans who can't easily visit our hospital or outpatient clinics.