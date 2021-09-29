Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA Bronx health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 4 locations in Bronx, northern Queens, and Westchester counties. Facilities include our James J. Peters VA Medical Center and 3 community-based outpatient clinics in Queens, White Plains, and Yonkers. We also have a mobile care unit for Veterans who can't easily visit our hospital or outpatient clinics.