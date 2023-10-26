Veteran's Day Celebration Grab and Go Lunch
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm ET
Where:
James J. Peters Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Front Entrance of the Facility
130 West Kingsbridge Road
Bronx, NY
Cost:
Free
Celebrate Veterans Day with our grab-and-go luncheon as we show our heartfelt appreciation to those who have served our country. Live music will be provided by the U.S. Air Force Band. We encourage our veterans to attend and enjoy the day with us and their fellow veterans. Thank you for your service!See more events