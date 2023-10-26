Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veteran's Day Celebration Grab and Go Lunch

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm ET

Where:

James J. Peters Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Front Entrance of the Facility

130 West Kingsbridge Road

Bronx, NY

Cost:

Free

Celebrate Veterans Day with our grab-and-go luncheon as we show our heartfelt appreciation to those who have served our country. Live music will be provided by the U.S. Air Force Band. We encourage our veterans to attend and enjoy the day with us and their fellow veterans. Thank you for your service!

See more events

Last updated: