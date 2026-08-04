Health services
VA Bronx Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans in the Bronx, Northern Queens, and Westchester counties. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.
In the spotlight
Mental health at VA Bronx health care
Learn about our leading clinical mental health work
Veteran Care Coordinators
VA Bronx health care provides compassionate care for Veterans
The Mission Act
Find out how to get community care as a VA Bronx health care patient
Primary care
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Advice nurse
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
The registered nurses on our Nurse Advice Line provide you and your family with helpful medical advice and free, confidential answers to many of your health care questions. Call anytime. We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition, our nurses can:
- Help you manage many of your basic health care needs
- Answer questions about your current medications or medical condition
- Discuss your health care concerns and help you decide the best way to handle them
- Offer improved access to VA services
Complementary and integrative health
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We use complementary medicine along with standard medical treatments, like using acupuncture to help lessen the side effects of chemotherapy. We also provide alternative medicine instead of traditional medical treatments, like using herbs rather than prescription drugs to treat cancer. We offer treatments, like:
- Natural products and special diets
- Deep breathing, meditation, and yoga
- Acupuncture and acupressure
Emergency care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We provide emergency medical care 24 hours a day, every day. Our Emergency Department staff can help you with:
- Life-threatening illnesses and injuries that require immediate attention
- Urgent medical issues that must be treated right away
- Psychiatric evaluations
- For mental health emergencies, please call 988 for 24/7 confidential crisis support.
- All walk-ins are welcomed for emergency and urgent care. No appointment necessary.
Gynecology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Our gynecologists focus on the female reproductive system and provide services that include:
- Mammograms for breast cancer, screenings for sexually transmitted disease, and Pap tests for cervical cancer
- Counseling and treatment for contraception, pregnancy, and infertility
- Osteoporosis screening for brittle bones
- Exams for abnormal uterine bleeding, pelvic pain, or various cancers
- Primary care checkups
Pharmacy
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Mental health care
Select a topic to learn more.
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Suicide prevention
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Specialty care
Select a topic to learn more.
Allergy, asthma and immunology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We diagnose and evaluate allergies and non-HIV immune deficiencies. Our services include:
- Allergy skin tests, blood tests and comprehensive exam to identify potential food, drug, chemical, stinging insect, other various environmental sensitivities
- Initially prescribing allergy medications to manage symptoms by reducing your immune system response to various environmental allergens which may contribute to your allergic reaction
- Administering of Allergy Immunotherapy injections to assist in managing allergy symptoms not controlled by medications alone
- Venom desensitization for anaphylaxis
- Availability of VA Video Connect and Telehealth visits
- Availability of allergy immunotherapy injections remotely within various VA community outpatient clinics and VA medical centers throughout New England
- Availability of allergy skin testing at Providence VA site through Telehealth at Boston
- Specialized treatments for your immune deficiency disorders
- Evaluation of biologic criteria for allergic and eosinophilic asthma, nasal polyps, chronic urticaria, and eosinophilic esophagitis
To access care, ask your Primary Care team for a referral.
Amputation care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
If you’ve had a major limb removed, our specialists can create a health care plan to help you to live independently. Our support services include:
- Physical, occupational, and recreational therapy
- Nutrition, wellness, and mental health counseling
- Prosthetic support to help you choose your artificial limb and use it effectively
- Limb loss education and training to help you with daily living, like coping techniques, mobility tips, driving skills, and scar care
- Medical and surgical consultations with other specialties
Anesthesia
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Anesthesia services to Veterans at the Bronx VA for a wide variety of cases in General Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Urology, Orthopedics, Otolaryngology, Oral Surgery, Ophthalmology, Plastic Surgery, Gynecology, Podiatry and Psychiatry.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
Chiropractic
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to provide a complete health care plan for you. We offer many treatments, like:
- Spinal manipulative therapy to relieve pressure on your joints, reduce inflammation, and improve nerve function
- Electrical stimulation therapy, which reduces pain by sending mild electrical pulses through your skin to help stimulate injured muscles or manipulate nerves
- Soft-tissue mobilization, which uses gentle pressure or massage to relax tense muscles, reduce scar tissue, or stretch connective tissue
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
Endocrinology
Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid conditions, parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We diagnose and treat hormone imbalances and other endocrine system problems that can create or complicate serious medical conditions like diabetes, obesity, and thyroid or parathyroid disorders. Our endocrinologists can:
- Measure the level of various hormones in your body
- Measure your blood glucose level
- Determine the cause and proper treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
Hematology/oncology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
- Chemotherapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
- Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
Infectious disease
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We test for, evaluate, and treat many infectious diseases. We offer:
- Testing and screening for hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases
- Prevention strategies and treatment
- Compassionate care and counseling for people who are living with infectious diseases
MOVE! weight management
Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers:
- Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off
- Healthy eating tips and cooking classes
- Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle
Nephrology
Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Renal diseases
Outpatients with severe hypertension, kidney stones, proteinuria, polycystic kidney disease, glomerulonephritis, and/or metabolic derangement from kidney failure are seen in the clinic by expert specialists. Renal biopsies are done to aid diagnosis and best treatment, when necessary. Inpatient consultation is provided 24 hours/day.
Chronic kidney disease (CKD)
Patients with advanced CKD are seen in the Nephrology Interdisciplinary Clinic by members of the team which consists of Nephrologists, Nephrology nurses, Pharmacists, Dieticians, and Social Workers. This individualized approach focuses on education and places the Veteran patient as the most important part of the team to assist in improving outcomes.
Dialysis
In-center hemodialysis and home peritoneal dialysis options are offered to patients with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and acute failure. We set our dialysis goals to exceed best practice standards in VISN1.
Transplantation
Kidney transplant is offered by the Kidney Transplant Program which consists of kidney transplant surgeons, kidney transplant nephrologists, nurse practioners, nurses and social workers. For further details please see the section entitled transplant surgery.
Education & Research
Furthering education and research are integral parts of the James J. Peters VAMC Nephrology Service. Nephrology fellows are associated with Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai rotate through our division contributing to the academic life at VA. Research contributions to the field of nephrology medicine focus on renal regulation of blood pressure, diabetic kidney disease, and genetic causes of glomerular disease.
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Ophthalmology
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
Optometry
Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Orthopedics
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:
- Musculoskeletal trauma
- Degenerative illnesses
- Sports injuries
Otolaryngology
Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head tumors, neck tumors
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like:
- Nasal and sinus problems
- Obstructive sleep apnea
- Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions
- Voice and swallowing disorders
Pain management
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include:
- Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication
- Prescribing and supervising your use of medications
- Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain
- Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other compatible therapies
Palliative and hospice care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Plastic and reconstructive surgery
Plastic and reconstructive surgery can restore function and appearance after damage from disease, burns, traumatic injuries, congenital and developmental conditions and other causes.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Our plastic and reconstructive surgeons perform surgery to improve body function, or correct facial and body abnormalities caused by birth defects, injury, disease, or aging. We also perform cosmetic surgery to create a more normal appearance and improve self-esteem. Our services include:
- Surgical repair of congenital deformities such as cleft lips and palates
- Skin cancer surgery to remove malignant moles, lesions, and tumors from your skin
- Breast reduction and reconstruction surgery
- Skin grafts to treat burns, injuries, or illnesses, which involves removing skin from one part of your body and grafting it to another
- Nasal reconstruction surgery to change the shape of your nose
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Polytrauma and traumatic brain injury
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Our specialized rehabilitation program network serves severely injured Veterans and service members who have multiple combat- or civilian-related traumatic injuries. We offer:
- Physical, visual, and cognitive rehabilitation
- State-of-the-art prosthetics
- Psychological and psychosocial services
- Ongoing case management services
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
Radiation oncology
The radiation oncology service works with your health care team to target cancer safely and precisely using radiation therapy.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
The James J. Peters VAMC radiation oncology center meets you, and your family's, needs by providing all patients with a safe, high level of care using the latest equipment, technology and research. Our team is here to provide you with compassionate and innovative treatment.
Radiology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
- Nuclear medicine
- Interventional radiology
Rehabilitation and extended care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
Rheumatology
Common conditions: arthritis, Crohn's disease, gout, lupus
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Our doctors treat inflammation, stiffness, or pain in your muscles, joints, and tendons. Common rheumatic illnesses include:
- Juvenile idiopathic and infectious arthritis
- Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis
- Lupus; gout; and scleroderma
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling in person or by phone
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
Spinal cord injuries and disorders
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
James J. Peters VAMC Spinal Cord Injury (SCI/D) Center provides comprehensive acute medical treatment as well as ongoing medical care. Our suite of rehabilitation services offers a continuum of care that includes acute medical inpatient units, an inpatient and outpatient acute rehabilitation program, an outpatient clinic, a home care program, and a Community Living Center. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries. Some of the SCI/D services provided are:
- SCI/D Medical Care
- CARF Rehabilitation Services
- Social Work
- Wound Care
- Pain Management
- Physical Therapy
- Occupational Therapy
- Kinesiotherapy
- Recreation Therapy
- Respiratory Therapy
- Assistive Technology
- Rehabilitation Engineer
- Vocational Retraining
- Educational/Vocational Therapy
- SCI/D Respite Care
- Onsite consults to Radiology, Acute Medical, and Surgical Services
- Advocacy Services
- Spinal Cord Building
Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system
Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General Surgery:
- All aspects of surgical treatment including cancer surgery, gallbladder surgery, colorectal surgery, liver surgery, hernia repair and bariatric surgery
- Plastic Surgery:
- Reconstructive surgery, hand surgery, all aspects of plastic surgery, breast surgery
- Thoracic Surgery:
- Surgery of the lungs, esophageal surgery, mediastinal surgery
- Vascular Surgery
- All aspects of vascular surgery, endovascular surgery, dialysis access, surgery for aneurysms, surgery for circulation problems, carotid artery surgery
- Anesthesia
- Organ and tissue transplants
Thoracic surgery
Common conditions: esophageal conditions, lung conditions, lung cancer, mesothelioma
We perform chest surgery (also known as thoracic surgery) to treats conditions involving your chest, airway and esophagus.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We provide patient-centered data driven care for veterans with conditions involving the lungs, esophagus, pleural space, pericardium, and thymus.
We provide treatment for:
- Pulmonary Nodules / Lung Cancer
- Esophageal cancer
- GERD / Hiatal hernias
- Mesothelioma
- Thymic cancers
Transplant surgery
We are experts in life-saving transplants, including kidney, liver, heart, lung, small bowel, bone marrow and stem cell.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Our transplant surgeons work to save or extend lives by transplanting healthy, fully functioning organs from living or deceased donors to patients who need one. We offer:
- Liver transplants
- Kidney transplants
- Heart transplants
- Lung transplants
- Referrals to other transplant centers
Urology
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
Vascular surgery
Common conditions: vascular conditions, varicose veins
Our expert team diagnoses and treats diseases and conditions that affect arteries, veins and blood circulation.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Our vascular surgeons treat illnesses of your arteries and veins. Our surgeons can treat these problems with medication and exercise. Vascular illness causes include:
- Arteriosclerosis and/or atherosclerosis (caused by the buildup of plaque in your arteries that restricts blood flow to your organs and tissues)
- Aortic aneurysm and aortic valve disease
- Deep vein thrombosis and blockage by a blood clot or fatty deposit
- Varicose veins
- Vasculitis (inflammation of your blood vessels)
- Varicose veins
- Trauma or injury
Wheelchair and mobility
We provide support and assistive devices, including wheelchairs, scooters, walkers and canes, to help you preserve and increase your mobility.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We train you in the proper use of your wheelchair or other mobility devices to increase your wellness and improve your quality of life. Our team works with you to:
- Optimize correct wheelchair seating and positioning
- Achieve maximum function and independence
- Promote good posture, breathing, digestion, and tissue health
- Prevent complications and additional injuries
Social programs and services
Select a topic to learn more.
Caregiver support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Homeless Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Minority Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
Patient advocates
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Social work
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
My HealtheVet coordinator
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. You can access your personal health records and use tools to manage your care through our My HealtheVet online system. You can also use My HealtheVet to refill your prescriptions, track appointments, and read informative health articles. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
Telehealth
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care