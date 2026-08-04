Health services

Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension

Our specialists offer you advanced care for kidney-related diseases like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and fluid and electrolyte problems. We also provide dialysis and related support.

Renal diseases

Outpatients with severe hypertension, kidney stones, proteinuria, polycystic kidney disease, glomerulonephritis, and/or metabolic derangement from kidney failure are seen in the clinic by expert specialists. Renal biopsies are done to aid diagnosis and best treatment, when necessary. Inpatient consultation is provided 24 hours/day.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD)

Patients with advanced CKD are seen in the Nephrology Interdisciplinary Clinic by members of the team which consists of Nephrologists, Nephrology nurses, Pharmacists, Dieticians, and Social Workers. This individualized approach focuses on education and places the Veteran patient as the most important part of the team to assist in improving outcomes.

Dialysis

In-center hemodialysis and home peritoneal dialysis options are offered to patients with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and acute failure. We set our dialysis goals to exceed best practice standards in VISN1.

Transplantation

Kidney transplant is offered by the Kidney Transplant Program which consists of kidney transplant surgeons, kidney transplant nephrologists, nurse practioners, nurses and social workers. For further details please see the section entitled transplant surgery.

Education & Research

Furthering education and research are integral parts of the James J. Peters VAMC Nephrology Service. Nephrology fellows are associated with Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai rotate through our division contributing to the academic life at VA. Research contributions to the field of nephrology medicine focus on renal regulation of blood pressure, diabetic kidney disease, and genetic causes of glomerular disease.