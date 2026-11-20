Mental health care
VA Bronx health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a provider about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
Care we provide at VA Bronx
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.
Outpatient Services (Both in-person and telehealth services available)
• Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI) – Embedded within your Primary Care Team. Ask your Primary Care Provider for a referral. Phone:
• General Mental Health – Services include individual/group psychotherapy, case management, medication management, neuropsychological assessments, as well as treatment, advocacy, and care coordination for military sexual trauma (MST). Self-referrals accepted. Located on the 3rd floor, B area. Phone:
• Mental Health Same Day Access – Available for all Veterans. Please ask your provider for assistance.
o Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI); Building 107/Suite B.
o General Mental Health; 3rd floor, B Area.
o Supported Recovery Services (SRS); 5th floor, B area.
• Emergency Department (ED) – Emergency mental health services are available 24/7. Located on the 1st floor. Phone:
• Supported Recovery Services (SRS) – Comprehensive outpatient treatment services offered to Veterans with Substance Use Disorders or Veterans struggling with substance use. Treatment interventions are evidenced-based and designed with mental health recovery principles to achieve Veterans’ goals and improve their quality of life. Services are provided by an interdisciplinary team including Psychiatry, Psychology, Social Work, and Nursing. Located on the 5th floor, B Area. Phone:
• Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Clinical Team (PCT); Outpatient Clinic – *referral required from Veteran’s provider. Comprehensive outpatient treatment services offered to Veterans with a primary diagnosis of PTSD. Treatment interventions are evidence-based and include trauma-focused therapies (such as Prolonged Exposure and Cognitive Processing Therapy) and medication management. The PCT clinic is staffed by an interdisciplinary team, including Psychiatry, Psychology, and Social Work.
Inpatient Services
Inpatient Mental Health Unit (6B) – A secure environment for Veterans requiring immediate mental health treatment and safety. Veterans work closely with an interdisciplinary team consisting of Psychiatrists, Psychologists, Social Workers, Nursing staff, Recreational Therapist, Peer Support Specialists, Chaplain, and a Nutritionist.
Services include evidence-based and recovery-oriented individual/group psychotherapy,
medication management, case management, and safety planning.
Additional Services (*Referral/consult required)
• Whole Health* – A complementary and integrative approach to health care that
empowers and equips individuals to take charge of their health and well-being and to live
their life to the fullest. Services include, acupuncture, biofeedback, chiropractic,
meditation, tai chi, yoga, smoking cessation, and whole health coaching, etc. In-person
and virtual options available. Phone:
VHABRXWholeHealthJJP@va.gov
• The Resilience & Wellness Center* – A 4-week outpatient program for Veterans
experiencing psychosocial stressors, social isolation, and distressing emotions. Services
include integrative classes (i.e., therapeutic horticulture, yoga, meditation, creating
writing, exercise, sleep hygiene, cooking/nutrition, etc.). Located in 4A-06A.
• Services* – A Care Coordinator is available to help Veterans navigate the
James J. Peters VA Medical Center and obtain services, including mental health
treatment/support group, endocrinology, gynecology/urology, infectious disease
treatment, prosthetics, vocal coaching, and more.
• Mental Health Recreational Therapy* (also known as therapeutic recreation) – A
recovery-oriented approach to physical/mental health and wellness via recreation and
other activity-based interventions. This service offers community reintegration,
therapeutic groups, and adaptive sports. If interested in participating in the Mental Health
Recreational Therapy Program, Veterans must be engaged in mental health treatment.
Ask your mental health provider for a referral.
• Chaplain Services* – Chaplains provide pastoral care to Veterans and their family.
Located on the 4th floor, B Area; Available Monday – Saturday & Holidays, 8am –
4:30pm. Phone:
• Veterans Justice Program (VJP)* – Provides support to eligible Veterans involved with
the criminal justice system, and facilitates access to VHA mental health and substance
use treatment.
• Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)* – A program committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and VA staff who are impacted by intimate partner violence (IPV). If you, or someone you know could be experiencing and/or using IPV - help is available.
• Vocational Rehabilitation/Therapeutic & Supported Employment Service (TSES)*– A recovery-oriented program that provides vocational rehabilitation services, integrated within clinical treatment, to assist Veterans living with mental illness and/or physical impairments to obtain and maintain meaningful employment. Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) is part of TSES and assists Veterans with their employment needs. To qualify for CWT, a Veteran must present with an employment barrier and have the goal of obtaining competitive employment.
• Community Employment Coordinator (CEC)* – A program working with VA and non-VA employment services to strengthen the employment opportunities for Homeless Veterans.
• U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development – VA Supportive Housing (HUDVASH) – A collaborative program that pairs HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) rental assistance with VA case management and supportive services. These services are designed to help homeless Veterans and their immediate families attain/maintain affordable, safe, and permanent housing, as well as access the health care, mental health treatment, and other supports necessary to improve their quality of life. Screenings are offered Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm in 6B-22. Phone:
• Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV)* – A Program that helps connect homeless Veterans to VA and community-based resources with the goal of achieving housing stability. Services include short-term case management, assistance with VA registration and eligibility; connection to VA medical, mental health, and substance use treatment; advocacy within the DHS shelter system; screening and assessment for VA transitional and permanent housing resources; and referrals to community agencies for homeless prevention. Need Help Now? Contact VA’s National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 1-
• Bronx Safe Haven* – A 40-bed transitional shelter support program for single homeless Veterans working towards permanent housing. Safe Haven length of stay is 90-180 days. A street outreach team or a social service provide must verify current length of homelessness.
• Caregiver Support Program* – Geared towards providing comprehensive support to caregivers of Veterans, including individual and group case management, social support, and education.
• Center for Development & Civic Engagements – The James J. Peters VA Medical Center for Development and Civic Engagement’s mission is to meet the needs of Veterans through volunteers, partnerships, and philanthropic engagement. Our Veterans Food Pantry supports Veterans who may be experiencing food insecurity (food is distributed by appointment only). Phone:
o Office hours are: Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm.
• The Kitchen in the Basement – Bagged lunches are offered to Veterans experiencing food insecurity. Ask your provider for assistance.
Veteran Care Coordinator
Batsheva Halberstam Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist
Veteran Care Coordinator
VA Bronx health care
Phone:
Email: Batsheva.Halberstam@va.gov