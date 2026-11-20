Mental health care

• Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI) – Embedded within your Primary Care Team. Ask your Primary Care Provider for a referral. Phone: .



• General Mental Health – Services include individual/group psychotherapy, case management, medication management, neuropsychological assessments, as well as treatment, advocacy, and care coordination for military sexual trauma (MST). Self-referrals accepted. Located on the 3rd floor, B area. Phone: .



• Mental Health Same Day Access – Available for all Veterans. Please ask your provider for assistance.

o Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PC-MHI); Building 107/Suite B.

o General Mental Health; 3rd floor, B Area.

o Supported Recovery Services (SRS); 5th floor, B area.



• Emergency Department (ED) – Emergency mental health services are available 24/7. Located on the 1st floor. Phone: or x5256.



• Supported Recovery Services (SRS) – Comprehensive outpatient treatment services offered to Veterans with Substance Use Disorders or Veterans struggling with substance use. Treatment interventions are evidenced-based and designed with mental health recovery principles to achieve Veterans’ goals and improve their quality of life. Services are provided by an interdisciplinary team including Psychiatry, Psychology, Social Work, and Nursing. Located on the 5th floor, B Area. Phone: .



• Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Clinical Team (PCT); Outpatient Clinic – *referral required from Veteran’s provider. Comprehensive outpatient treatment services offered to Veterans with a primary diagnosis of PTSD. Treatment interventions are evidence-based and include trauma-focused therapies (such as Prolonged Exposure and Cognitive Processing Therapy) and medication management. The PCT clinic is staffed by an interdisciplinary team, including Psychiatry, Psychology, and Social Work.