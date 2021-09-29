Women Veteran care
VA Bronx health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Jade Williams LCSW
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Bronx health care
Phone: 718-584-9000, ext. 3778
Email: jade.williams@va.gov
Ilysa Michelson PsyD
Network Lead Women’s Health
VA Bronx health care
Phone: 973-676-1000, ext. 1-2601
Email: Ilysa.Michelson@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Bronx health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services