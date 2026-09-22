News releases
News Releases for James J. Peters VA Medical Center
July 22, 2026
James J. Peters received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
June 10, 2026
James J Peters VA Medical Center announced today that it received a 4-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report.
June 13, 2022
The Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Balavankatesh Kanna as the new director of the James J. Peters VA Medical Center (VAMC). Dr. Kanna will oversee health care delivery to more than 27,000 Veterans.