 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Operating status

VA Bronx health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

On this page

Facility operating statuses

James J. Peters Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Limited services and hours
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the James J. Peters VA Medical Center has limited services at the main facility. If you have or need an appointment, please call your health care team to arrange a video connect or in-person visit.
Thomas P. Noonan Jr. Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic
Limited services and hours
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the James J. Peters VA Medical Center and all outpatient clinics have limited services. If you have or need an appointment, please call your health care team to arrange a video connect or in-person visit.
White Plains VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the James J. Peters VA Medical Center and all outpatient clinics have limited services. If you have or need an appointment, please call your health care team to arrange a video connect or in-person visit.
Yonkers VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the James J. Peters VA Medical Center and all outpatient clinics have limited services. If you have or need an appointment, please call your health care team to arrange a video connect or in-person visit.

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans crisis line: 800-273-8255,  select 1

24-hour nurse: 800-877-6976

Change your appointment: 718-584-9000,  select 2

National Veterans helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 718-584-9000

Pharmacy refill: 888-327-9670

Staff locator: not available

Telephone care: 800-877-6976