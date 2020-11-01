Operating status
VA Bronx health care
facility operating statuses and emergency information.
Facility operating statuses
James J. Peters Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Limited services and hours
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the James J. Peters VA Medical Center has limited services at the main facility. If you have or need an appointment, please call your health care team to arrange a video connect or in-person visit.
White Plains VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the James J. Peters VA Medical Center and all outpatient clinics have limited services. If you have or need an appointment, please call your health care team to arrange a video connect or in-person visit.
Yonkers VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the James J. Peters VA Medical Center and all outpatient clinics have limited services. If you have or need an appointment, please call your health care team to arrange a video connect or in-person visit.