Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program (CIIRP)

Our CIIRP/ASP offers a team approach, which includes the Veteran and their support system (family, caregiver, etc.). Together with our doctors, therapists, nurses, prosthetist, and other professionals, our Veterans can reach an optimal level of function and independence.

CIIRP/ASP services are provided at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center by licensed and credentialed rehabilitation professionals including: clinical care coordinators, occupational therapists, physiatrists, prosthetists, psychologists, physical therapists, chaplains, nutritionists, nurses, orthotists, kinesiotherapists, speech language pathologists, social workers, recreational therapists and others as needed.

Our Veterans are the most important members of the rehabilitation team.