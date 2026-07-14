Dr. Zaidi is the Chief of Staff. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and has been an Attending Physician at the VA since 2008.

She has served as Patient Care Center Director for Primary Care, Geriatrics and Preventive Medicine since 2017 and remains Assistant Professor of Medicine at Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, New York since 2012.

Dr Zaidi has been a champion for providing excellence in care, improving patients experience and reducing admissions for congestive heart failure, COPD and diabetes. For this she was awarded Physician of the year award in 2016, winner of Most Innovative award in VISN2 QIDC 2018 and Most Improved Patients Experience Award by VHA 2020.