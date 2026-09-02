Internships and Fellowships
VA Bronx health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Internships and fellowships
The information in this document is provided for potential applicants of the James J. Peters VA Medical Center Psychology Internship Training Program. If you are interested in this program or have questions, please contact Laura Pratchett, Psy.D., at
Dear Psychology Internship Applicant,
We are pleased that you are interested in applying to the Psychology Internship Training Program at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center in Bronx, NY. Our training program is accredited by the American Psychological Association (Contact information for the APA Commission on Accreditation: 750 1st Street NE, Washington, DC 20002. Telephone:
Our Program adheres to the Association of Psychological Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) Guidelines and we participate in the computer-matching program for intern selection. Please review the information closely, particularly the application procedures and criteria for selection.
Please submit all of the information requested in the application package. Applications through APPIC are due NO LATER THAN November 1st.
Thank you for your interest in our program.
Laura Pratchett, Psy.D.
Co-Director of Training
James J. Peters VA Medical Center
130 West Kingsbridge Road
Bronx, NY 10468
Esperanza Morales-Raveendran
Co-Director of Training
James J. Peters VA Medical Center
130 West Kingsbridge Road
Bronx, NY 10468
Download Psychology Internship Materials
AY 2026-2027 Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) – Program Contact Information
Program structure
James J. Peters VAMC’s PB-RNR program is designed to assist the novice nurse in their transition to competent clinical practice through a one-year one day program that supports learning experiences in a collaborative and interdisciplinary environment. Incorporated in these 12 months and 1 day length training program are clinical rotations, didactic, and an evidence-based practice curriculum. JJP-VMAC is committed to support the new graduate nurse, not only in the development of technical skills during orientation, but also in professional growth and development that can prepare the resident for lifelong learning and develop a passion for respecting and caring for America’s Veterans. The facility will demonstrate a quality expected residency training program consistent with OAA standards national curriculum and CCNE standards which will include 80% experiential and 20% didactic education. The training program will be focused on Veteran specific topics and conditions. There will be Inter-professional educational activities where the PD will work collaboratively with Nursing Education to include training opportunities and didactic learning. PB-RNR residents will be afforded the opportunity to rotate to areas such as Women’s Health Primary Care clinics, Long Term Care units and Spinal Cord Injury center in addition to Medical surgical areas; that includes the ICU, ER, and OR, giving them the exposure to recognize Veteran Centric care. PB-RNR residents will be required to be involved in scholarly activities using evidenced based practice for quality improvements and system redesign projects.
The RN Resident is being prepared to:
- Transition from entry-level, advanced beginner nurse to competent professional nurse who provides safe, quality care.
- Develop effective decision-making skills related to clinical judgment and performance.
- Develop strategies to incorporate research-based and other evidence into practice.
- Develop clinical leadership skills at the point of patient care.
- Formulate an individual career plan that promotes a life-long commitment to professional nursing.
- Practice collaboratively as members of the inter-professional healthcare team; and formulate an individual career plan that promotes a life-long commitment to professional nursing
JJP-VAMC PB-RNR Residency Application Requirements:
- Cover Letter
- Current Resume
- Copy of official transcripts from accredited school of nursing with cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. All pass/fail classes must have “pass”.
- Two (2) letters of recommendation. One from faculty member at school of nursing and one from supervisor/leader
- Must be US citizen
- Must have graduated within 12 months of residency program start.
Must have no prior RN experience
Please contact for additional information:
Attn: Sheba Jeffrey, MSN-Ed., RN, CRRN
Director of the Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program
James J. Peters. VAMC
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
130 West Kingsbridge Road
Bronx, New York 10468
Phone: 718-584-9000: x6621 I Email: sheba.jeffrey2@va.gov