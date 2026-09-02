Internships and fellowships

The information in this document is provided for potential applicants of the James J. Peters VA Medical Center Psychology Internship Training Program. If you are interested in this program or have questions, please contact Laura Pratchett, Psy.D., at or Esperanza Morales-Raveendran, Psy.D., at .

Dear Psychology Internship Applicant,

We are pleased that you are interested in applying to the Psychology Internship Training Program at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center in Bronx, NY. Our training program is accredited by the American Psychological Association (Contact information for the APA Commission on Accreditation: 750 1st Street NE, Washington, DC 20002. Telephone: ).

Our Program adheres to the Association of Psychological Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) Guidelines and we participate in the computer-matching program for intern selection. Please review the information closely, particularly the application procedures and criteria for selection.

Please submit all of the information requested in the application package. Applications through APPIC are due NO LATER THAN November 1st.

Thank you for your interest in our program.

Laura Pratchett, Psy.D.

Co-Director of Training

James J. Peters VA Medical Center

130 West Kingsbridge Road

Bronx, NY 10468

Esperanza Morales-Raveendran

Co-Director of Training

James J. Peters VA Medical Center

130 West Kingsbridge Road

Bronx, NY 10468

Download Psychology Internship Materials