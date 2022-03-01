Bucks County Vet Center

First-time visitor? Call 215-823-4590 or stop by during our office hours to schedule an appointment. We can discuss how we can help you. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. Ask about our non-traditional hours.

If you don’t have these documents on hand, we can help you obtain them or come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.

You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care, have a service-connected disability or receiving any other VA benefits to be seen at the Vet Center. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:

By car: We’re located downtown in Bristol Boro, on the corner of Old Route 13 and Mill Street. If you use GPS, it will take you to the rear of our building, where you’ll find ample free parking.

By bus: You can access the Vet Center using SEPTA, Route 128, the Oxford Valley Mall route. The closest bus stop to our location is on the corner of Mill Street and Pond Street. From here, travel along Mill Street toward the traffic light at the corner of Mill Street and Old Route 13. Then enter our building at the Canal’s End Plaza entrance, located at 418 Mill Street.

Check the transit map on SEPTA

By train: We’re located less than a mile from the Bristol train station. You can access it through the Trenton Line of SEPTA rail. Once you’re at the train station, go down the stairs, then turn right toward Washington Street. Turn left onto Washington Street. Turn right onto Prospect Street. Turn left onto Beaver Street. Travel approximately 0.4 miles on Beaver Street, then turn right onto Pond Street. Go approximately 0.2 miles, then turn left onto Mill Street. The Canal’s End Plaza entrance will be on your right.

Get more information about the Bristol Station