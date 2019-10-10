VA burial benefits and memorial items
VA burial benefits can help service members, Veterans, and their family members plan and pay for a burial or memorial service in a VA national cemetery. Family members can also order memorial items to honor the service of a Veteran. Find out how to apply for the burial benefits you've earned, and how to plan for a burial in advance or at time of need.
On this page
Get Veterans burial benefits
-
Eligibility
Find out if you qualify for burial in a VA national cemetery and for other burial honors.
-
Pre-need burial eligibility determination
Apply for a pre-need eligibility decision letter. This can help you pre-plan for burial in a VA national cemetery, and make the process easier for your family members in their time of need.
-
Veterans burial allowance
Learn how to apply for a burial allowance to help pay for a Veteran's funeral services, burial, and transportation costs.
-
Memorial items
Find out how to apply for grave markers, headstones, Presidential Memorial Certificates, and other memorial items to honor a Veteran's service.
-
Benefits for spouse and dependents (VA DIC)
Learn about getting VA disability benefits for a surviving spouse or a dependent child or parent.
-
Bereavement counseling
See if you qualify for grief counseling and transition support after the loss of an active-duty Servicemember, Reservist, or National Guard Soldier.
Plan a burial
-
Schedule a burial for a Veteran or family member
Get step-by-step guidance on how to request and apply for a burial in a VA national cemetery, or in a state or tribal government Veterans cemetery.
-
Find a national, state, or tribal government Veterans cemetery
Search for national, state, or tribal government Veterans cemeteries.
-
Request military records (DD214)
View and print documents from your official military personnel file (including your DD214).
More information and resources
-
VA national cemetery daily burial schedule
Find the date, time, and location of the committal service for the scheduled burial of a Veteran, spouse, or other eligible family member.
-
VA survivor benefits rates (VA DIC)
View current dependency and indemnity compensation rates for surviving spouses and children.
-
Parents Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) rates
View current survivor benefit rates for parents.
-
Replace medals, awards, and decorations
Visit the National Archives website to find out how to request replacement medals, awards, and decorations.
-
Search historical military records (National Archives)
Visit the National Archives website to research military records from the Revolutionary War to the present.
-
Veteran grave locator
Find a Veteran's or family member's grave in a VA national cemetery, or in a state or tribal Veterans cemetery.
-
VA burial benefits FAQ
Find answers to common questions about VA burial benefits and memorial items.
-
What to expect at a military funeral
Prepare for a military funeral by learning about what happens at a committal service in a VA national cemetery.