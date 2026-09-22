VA burial benefits and memorial items
VA burial benefits can help service members, Veterans, and their family members plan and pay for a burial or memorial service in a VA national cemetery. Family members can also order memorial items to honor the service of a Veteran. Find out how to apply for the burial benefits you’ve earned, and how to plan for a burial in advance or at time of need.
Get Veterans burial benefits
Find out if you qualify for burial in a VA national cemetery and for other burial honors.
Apply for a pre-need eligibility decision letter. This can help you pre-plan for burial in a VA national cemetery, and make the process easier for your family members in their time of need.
Learn how to apply for a burial allowance to help pay for a Veteran’s funeral services, burial, and transportation costs.
Find out how to apply for a headstone, marker, medallion, Presidential Memorial Certificate, plaque, or urn to honor a Veteran’s service.
Learn about getting VA disability benefits for a surviving spouse or a dependent child or parent.
See if you qualify for grief counseling and transition support after the loss of an active-duty Servicemember, Reservist, or National Guard Soldier.
Plan a burial
Get step-by-step guidance on how to request and apply for a burial in a VA national cemetery, or in a state or tribal government Veterans cemetery.
Search for a VA national cemetery or a VA grant-funded state, territory, or tribal Veterans cemetery.
View and print documents from your official military personnel file (including your DD214).
More information and resources
Visit the Veteran Legacy Memorial to find your Veteran and share tributes, images, and more to their memorial profile page.
Find basic information about national cemetery burial memorial benefits.
Learn how private cemetery owners, volunteer organizations, and other community-based organizations interested in preserving Veteran legacies through private cemetery restoration.
Find the date, time, and location of the committal service for the scheduled burial of a Veteran, spouse, or other eligible family member.
Visit the National Archives website to find out how to request replacement medals, awards, and decorations.
Prepare for a military funeral by learning about what happens at a committal service in a VA national cemetery.