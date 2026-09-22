Bereavement counseling
If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member or Veteran who died, you may qualify for bereavement counseling through our Vet Centers. Bereavement counseling (sometimes called “grief counseling”) provides assistance and support for people going through emotional and psychological stress after the death of a loved one.
Am I eligible for bereavement (or grief) counseling?
You may be eligible for bereavement counseling if you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of someone who fits 1 of these descriptions:
- A service member who died while serving their country, or
- A Reservist or National Guard member who died while on active duty, or
- A Veteran who was receiving Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
- A Veteran or service member who died by suicide
What kinds of benefits can I get with bereavement counseling?
Bereavement counseling includes these free services:
- Outreach
- Counseling
- Referrals
Our trained counselors and team members can help support you after the death of a loved one.
We provide these services at our community-based Vet Centers or at another location where you feel most comfortable. We also provide services through telehealth (phone or video appointments).
How do I get these benefits?
You can request bereavement counseling through your nearest Vet Center.
Or call us at