Bereavement counseling
If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member who died while serving their country, you may qualify for bereavement counseling through VA. Bereavement counseling (also sometimes called “grief counseling”) provides assistance and support for people going through emotional and psychological stress after the death of a loved one.
Can I get bereavement (or grief) counseling?
You may qualify for bereavement counseling if you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of:
- A service member who died while serving their country
- A Reservist who died while on active duty
- A National Guard soldier who died while on active duty
What kinds of benefits can I get with bereavement counseling?
Bereavement counseling provides a range of free transition services, like:
- Outreach
- Counseling
- Referrals
We provide these services at our community-based Vet centers, or in your home or another location where you feel most comfortable.
How do I get these benefits?
To access bereavement counseling services, contact our Readjustment Counseling Service staff:
- By phone at 202-461-6530, or
- By email at vetcenter.bereavement@va.gov
Our staff will help you contact your nearest Vet Center to arrange for counseling services in the location of your choice.