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Bereavement counseling

If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member or Veteran who died, you may qualify for bereavement counseling through our Vet Centers. Bereavement counseling (sometimes called “grief counseling”) provides assistance and support for people going through emotional and psychological stress after the death of a loved one.

 

Am I eligible for bereavement (or grief) counseling?

You may be eligible for bereavement counseling if you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of someone who fits 1 of these descriptions:

  • A service member who died while serving their country, or
  • A Reservist or National Guard member who died while on active duty, or
  • A Veteran who was receiving Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
  • A Veteran or service member who died by suicide

What kinds of benefits can I get with bereavement counseling?

Bereavement counseling includes these free services:

  • Outreach
  • Counseling
  • Referrals

Our trained counselors and team members can help support you after the death of a loved one.

We provide these services at our community-based Vet Centers or at another location where you feel most comfortable. We also provide services through telehealth (phone or video appointments).

Learn more about Vet Centers

How do I get these benefits?

You can request bereavement counseling through your nearest Vet Center.

Find a Vet Center near you

Or call us at (TTY: 711). We’re here 24/7. 

Other helpful information

  • Find out the steps you’ll need to take to arrange for a service member, Veteran, or eligible family member’s burial.

  • Interactive features allow family, friends, and the public to submit tributes (comments), images, biographical information, and historical documents; create their Veteran's military service and personal achievements timeline and generate a Word Cloud that describes their Veteran.

  • Find out if you can get paid back for funeral and other burial costs.

  • Find out if you can get tax-free monetary benefits.

  • Find out what will happen to help you prepare for this day.

  • If you’re an unmarried surviving spouse or an unmarried child of a deceased Veteran with wartime service, find out if you can get monthly payments.

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