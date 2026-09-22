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Burial at sea

Learn about the Navy’s Burial at Sea program and find out if you can plan a burial at sea for a Veteran.

Is burial at sea provided by the Navy or the National Cemetery Administration?

The U.S. Navy provides burial at sea. The National Cemetery Administration can’t perform this type of committal service.

Learn more about the Burial at Sea program on the MyNavy HR website

For information, call . This Navy office is open 24/7.

Can I get benefits for burial or memorialization for a Veteran who’s already been buried at sea?

Yes. Active-duty service members and Veterans who were buried at sea may be eligible for a headstone or marker.

Learn more about eligibility for benefits for burial or memorialization

Other helpful information

  • Find out how to apply for a headstone, marker, or medallion to honor a Veteran or eligible family member.

  • Learn how to apply for help paying for a Veteran’s burial and funeral costs.

  • Find out if you can get a tax-free monetary benefit called Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (D.I.C.).

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