 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Burial at sea

Learn about the Navy's Burial at Sea program and find out if you can plan a burial at sea for a Veteran.

Is burial at sea provided by the Navy or the National Cemetery Administration?

The U.S. Navy provides burial at sea. The National Cemetery Administration can’t perform this type of committal service.

Learn more about the Navy’s Burial at Sea program

For information, call the U.S. Navy Mortuary Affairs office at 866-787-0081. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

Can I get a memorial item for a Veteran who’s already been buried at sea?

Yes. Active-duty service members and Veterans who were buried at sea may be eligible for a headstone or marker.

Learn more about eligibility for memorial items

Last updated: