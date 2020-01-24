Learn about the burial benefits available to a Veteran buried in a private cemetery.

Memorial items

Is a Veteran buried in a private cemetery eligible for memorial items?

Yes. Veterans buried in a private cemetery may be eligible for these memorial items:

Headstone, marker, or medallion

Burial flag

Presidential Memorial Certificate

Learn more about eligibility for a memorial item

If I’m planning in advance for my own burial in a private cemetery, how can I find out which memorial items I’m eligible for?

You can fill out a pre-need eligibility application to determine if you can get a VA headstone or marker. Learn more about pre-need eligibility.

Note: In their time of need, when a family member files a claim for a headstone or marker, they should include this note in block 27: “Decedent has a VA pre-need decision letter.”

Is a family member buried in a private cemetery eligible for memorial items?

No. A family member buried in a private cemetery isn’t eligible for VA memorial items. Only an eligible Veteran can receive a headstone, marker, or medallion for burial in a private cemetery.

And if a Veteran is buried at a private cemetery, we can’t pay to have a family member’s date of birth or death inscribed on their headstone or marker.