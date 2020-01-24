Burial in a private cemetery
Learn about the burial benefits available to a Veteran buried in a private cemetery.
Memorial items
Is a Veteran buried in a private cemetery eligible for memorial items?
Yes. Veterans buried in a private cemetery may be eligible for these memorial items:
- Headstone, marker, or medallion
- Burial flag
- Presidential Memorial Certificate
Learn more about eligibility for a memorial item
If I’m planning in advance for my own burial in a private cemetery, how can I find out which memorial items I’m eligible for?
You can fill out a pre-need eligibility application to determine if you can get a VA headstone or marker. Learn more about pre-need eligibility.
Note: In their time of need, when a family member files a claim for a headstone or marker, they should include this note in block 27: “Decedent has a VA pre-need decision letter.”
Is a family member buried in a private cemetery eligible for memorial items?
No. A family member buried in a private cemetery isn’t eligible for VA memorial items. Only an eligible Veteran can receive a headstone, marker, or medallion for burial in a private cemetery.
And if a Veteran is buried at a private cemetery, we can’t pay to have a family member’s date of birth or death inscribed on their headstone or marker.
Private cemetery burial costs
How much does a burial in a private cemetery cost?
It depends. We provide memorial items related to the burial to you and your family at no extra cost. But a private cemetery may charge setting, placement, maintenance, or other fees. We recommend that you ask about these additional costs when planning a burial in a private cemetery.
Can VA help with the cost of a Veteran’s burial in a private cemetery?
Yes. If a Veteran is eligible, we may be able to help you with some of the cost of their burial.
Learn more about burial allowance and find out how to apply.
How do I request a memorial item for a private cemetery burial?
-
Fill out a claim for a memorial item
For a headstone, grave marker, or niche cover, fill out a Claim for Standard Government Headstone or Marker (VA Form 40-1330).
Download VA Form 40-1330 (PDF)
Note: If this is your second request, or if you’re requesting a replacement, please explain this in block 27 of the form.
For a medallion to be placed on a privately purchased headstone or marker, fill out a Claim for Government Medallion for Placement in a Private Cemetery (VA Form 40-1330M).
Download VA Form 40-1330M (PDF)
Note: If you’re requesting an MOH medallion, check “Other” in block 11 of the form and write “MOH.”
-
Make a copy of the Veteran’s DD214 or other discharge documents
Prepare a copy of the Veteran’s DD214 or other discharge papers to send to us. Don’t send the originals since we can’t return them.
-
Submit your documents
Send us these documents:
- Your completed claim for a memorial item
- A copy of the DD214 or other discharge papers
By mail
Memorial Products Service (41B)
Department of Veterans Affairs
5109 Russell Road
Quantico, VA 22134-3903
By fax
Fax the documents to 800-455-7143.
Note: Only the National Cemetery Administration can inscribe a memorial item. This is to protect the condition and consistency of memorial items. We don’t allow private or local contractors to inscribe memorial items.
Find out more about requesting memorial items
Get help applying for a headstone, marker, or medallion by calling 800-697-6947.
More information about burial in a private cemetery
What questions should I ask to prepare for a private cemetery burial?
If you’re planning a burial in a private cemetery, you may want to ask these questions to the cemetery you’re working with:
- If the private cemetery is offering a free gravesite for Veterans, will I be required to buy a gravesite in addition to the free Veteran gravesite?
- If I have to buy an additional gravesite, what will it cost? Where will it be located?
- Can I get a written list of the services my family and I will get from the private cemetery during the burial process?
- Can I get a written list of the information or resources I need to give the private cemetery in order to plan the burial?
- What type of trust fund does the private cemetery have to protect buyers?
- Are there any requirements or restrictions on headstones or grave markers in the private cemetery?
- Do I need to buy a special marker base before ordering a VA headstone?
- Will I have to pay to place, set, or take care of a VA headstone or marker? If yes, will this cost more than if I buy a private headstone or marker?
- Do I need to buy an outer container (sometimes called a “vault” or a “grave liner”) to surround the casket? If yes, how much will this cost?
What should I do if I applied for a memorial item for a Veteran buried in a private cemetery, but the grave is still unmarked?
If the Veteran’s grave is still unmarked and more than 30 days have passed since you filed your claim, call us at 800-697-6947 to make sure we received your claim. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.
If you know we’ve received your claim and more than 60 days have passed, contact the cemetery, funeral home, or other party responsible for accepting delivery of the headstone, marker, or medallion. If they haven’t received it, please call us at the number above.
What can I do if I have a complaint about a private cemetery?
If you have a complaint about a private cemetery policy, there are organizations that can help you resolve it. Get help resolving your complaint (PDF)