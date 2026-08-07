Benefits for burial or memorialization

Is a Veteran buried in a private cemetery eligible for benefits for burial or memorialization?

Yes. Veterans buried in a private cemetery may be eligible for these benefits:

Headstone or marker

Medallion

Veterans buried in a private cemetery may also be eligible for these memorial items:

Burial flag

Presidential Memorial Certificate

Note: Veterans buried in a private cemetery aren’t eligible for a plaque or urn.

Learn about eligibility for benefits for burial or memorialization

Is a spouse or dependent child buried in a private cemetery eligible for a headstone, marker, or medallion?

No. A spouse or dependent child buried in a private cemetery isn’t eligible for these benefits. Only an eligible Veteran can receive a headstone, marker, or medallion for burial in a private cemetery.

Is a spouse or dependent child eligible for an inscription on the Veteran’s headstone or marker in a private cemetery?

Yes. If the spouse or dependent child is eligible for burial in a VA national cemetery (but isn’t buried there), we’ll provide an inscription on the Veteran’s headstone or marker.

You’ll need to apply for the inscription at the time you request the headstone or marker. The type of inscription you can apply for depends on when the Veteran died.