Honor a Veteran or Reservist with memorial items
While planning a burial for a Veteran or Reservist, you can apply for certain memorial items to honor their military service. An eligible spouse or other family member buried in a national cemetery, or certain other Veterans or military cemeteries, may also qualify for a headstone or marker to identify the place of burial.
Veterans headstones, markers, and medallions
Apply for one of these memorial items to identify the burial place of a Veteran or eligible spouse or other family member.
Burial flags
Apply for a United States flag to drape over a casket or coffin or place with an urn.
Presidential Memorial Certificates
Apply for an engraved certificate signed by the current president.