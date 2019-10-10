 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Honor a Veteran or Reservist with memorial items

While planning a burial for a Veteran or Reservist, you can apply for certain memorial items to honor their military service. An eligible spouse or other family member buried in a national cemetery, or certain other Veterans or military cemeteries, may also qualify for a headstone or marker to identify the place of burial.

Last updated: