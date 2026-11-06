Memorial items
You can apply for benefits for burial or memorialization to honor a Veteran, service member, Reservist, or family member.
Burial and memorial benefits available for eligible Veterans include a gravesite in any VA national cemetery with available space, opening and closing of the grave, perpetual care, a government headstone, marker, or medallion, Presidential Memorial Certificates, and a burial flag all at no cost to the family.
VA burial allowances may also be available for eligible Veterans. This allowance can be used for a wide range of end-of-life expenses.
Cremated remains are buried or inurned in national cemeteries in the same manner and with the same honors as casketed remains.
Find the answers to these questions: Am I Eligible, How to Apply, and Who to Contact.