Burial and memorial benefits available for eligible Veterans include a gravesite in any VA national cemetery with available space, opening and closing of the grave, perpetual care, a government headstone, marker, or medallion, Presidential Memorial Certificates, and a burial flag all at no cost to the family.

VA burial allowances may also be available for eligible Veterans. This allowance can be used for a wide range of end-of-life expenses.

Cremated remains are buried or inurned in national cemeteries in the same manner and with the same honors as casketed remains.

Find the answers to these questions: Am I Eligible, How to Apply, and Who to Contact.