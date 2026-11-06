Burial flags to honor Veterans and Reservists
We provide a United States flag to drape on a casket (or coffin) or place with an urn in honor of the military service of a Veteran or Reservist. Find out how to apply for this burial honor.
Am I eligible for a burial flag?
You may be eligible for a burial flag if you’re the next of kin or a close friend of the Veteran or Reservist and one of these descriptions are true for that person.
One of these must describe the service of the Veteran or Reservist:
- They served in wartime, or
- They died while serving on active duty after May 27, 1941, or
- They served after January 31, 1955, or
- They served in peacetime and left military service before June 27, 1950, after serving at least 1 enlistment, or because of a disability that was caused—or made worse—by their active military service, or
- They served in the Selected Reserves (in certain cases), or served in the military forces of the Philippines while in service of the United States and died on or after April 25, 1951. For more information on either of these situations, call 800-827-1000, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.
How do I get a burial flag to honor a Veteran or Reservist?
To get a burial flag, fill out the Application for United States Flag for Burial Purposes (VA Form 27-2008).
Get VA Form 27-2008 to download
Bring the application form to:
- A funeral director, or
- A VA regional office, or
- A United States post office. Call ahead to make sure your local post office has burial flags. If they don’t, they can direct you to one that does.
How do I care for the flag?
Follow these guidelines to care for the flag:
- To protect the flag from weather damage, don’t leave it outside for long periods of time.
- Use and display the flag carefully so it can’t be damaged in any way.
- Don’t add or attach any words or symbols or other kinds of drawings to the flag.
- Don’t use the flag to hold or carry anything.
On the last page of the Application for United States Flag for Burial Purposes, you can read more about how to care for a burial flag. You can also see how the flag will be displayed and then folded at a memorial service.
Read more about burial flags on the last page of the application
What should I do with a flag that I don’t want to keep anymore?
If the flag is in good condition, you can donate it to a national cemetery that has an Avenue of Flags. The cemetery can fly the flag on patriotic holidays.
You can also give a flag in any condition to a Veterans Service Organization (VSO) or other organizations. If your flag is ripped, faded, frayed, or otherwise damaged (called “unserviceable”), the VSO or other organizations will retire it.
Please don’t send your flag back to us.
Can I get a replacement flag?
We can’t replace flags that are lost, destroyed, or stolen. But some Veterans organizations may be able to help you get a replacement.