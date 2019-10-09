Veterans headstones, markers, and medallions

A Veteran who didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge or a service member who died while on active duty may be eligible for a headstone or marker if they meet the requirements listed below specific to when they served.

Enlisted personnel who served before September 7, 1980 and officers who served before October 16, 1981

At least one of these must be true. The Veteran or service member:

Died on or after November 1, 1990, and their grave is currently marked with a privately purchased headstone, or

Was buried in an unmarked grave, anywhere in the world

Note: If the Veteran or service member served before World War I, we require detailed documents, like muster rolls, extracts from state files, or the military or state organization where they served.

Enlisted personnel who served after September 7, 1980 and officers who served after October 16, 1981

At least one of these must be true. The Veteran or service member:

Died on or after November 1, 1990, and their grave is currently marked with a privately purchased headstone, or

Was buried in an unmarked grave, anywhere in the world

And at least one of these must also be true. The Veteran or service member:

Served for a minimum of 24 months of continuous active duty, or

Died while serving on active duty



Note: Hmong individuals who were living in the U.S. when they died are eligible if they were naturalized under the Hmong Veterans Naturalization Act of 2000 and died on or after March 23, 2018.