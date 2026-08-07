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Presidential Memorial Certificates

A Presidential Memorial Certificate (PMC) is an engraved paper certificate signed by the current president. Find out how to request a certificate to honor the military service of a Veteran or Reservist.

Am I eligible for a Presidential Memorial Certificate?

You may be eligible for a Presidential Memorial Certificate if you meet both of these requirements.

Both of these must be true:

  • The Veteran or Reservist is eligible for burial in a national cemetery, and
  • You’re the next of kin, family member, or close friend of the Veteran or Reservist (or an authorized service representative for a family member or friend of the Veteran or Reservist)

Find out if you’re eligible for burial in a national cemetery

Will I automatically get a PMC or do I need to apply for one?

It depends on where the Veteran is buried and your relationship to them. If the Veteran is buried in a national cemetery, we’ll automatically present a PMC to a Veteran’s next of kin at the burial. If the Veteran is eligible for burial in a national cemetery but is instead buried in a private cemetery, a family member or close friend can apply to get a PMC. We’ll accept multiple requests for a PMC.

To speed up the claim process, please submit the Veteran’s military discharge documents and death certificate. Don’t send original documents since we can’t return them.

Review our list of military discharge documents

How do I apply for a Presidential Memorial Certificate?

You can apply for a PMC in any of these 5 ways.

Option 1: Apply online

Option 2: Mail your application

First, complete the Presidential Memorial Certificate Request Form (VA Form 40-0247).

Get VA Form 40-0247 to download

Mail your application, along with copies of the Veteran’s death certificate and DD214 or other discharge documents, to this address:

NCA FP Evidence Intake Center
PO Box 5237
Janesville, WI 53547

Note: Please don’t send original documents since we can’t return them to you.

Review our list of military discharge documents

Option 3: Upload your application

First, complete the Presidential Memorial Certificate Request Form (VA Form 40-0247).

Get VA Form 40-0247 to download

Then, upload your completed application and supporting documents using the QuickSubmit tool.

Go to QuickSubmit

Option 4: Submit your application in person

You can apply at any VA regional office.

Find your nearest VA regional office

Option 5: Fax your application

First, complete the Presidential Memorial Certificate Request Form (VA Form 40-0247).

Get VA Form 40-0247 to download

Then fax your application and supporting documents to .

If you need help, please call us at . We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

Check the status of your request

If it’s been more than 4 months since you applied for a PMC and you haven’t received it yet, call us at to find out the status of your request. Please don’t send a second application unless we ask you to.

Burial Memorial Benefits

  • Find a list of burial memorial benefits with information about eligibility, how to apply and to receive assistance.

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