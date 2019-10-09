Presidential Memorial Certificates
A Presidential Memorial Certificate (PMC) is an engraved paper certificate signed by the current president. Find out how to request a certificate to honor the military service of a Veteran or Reservist.
Am I eligible for a Presidential Memorial Certificate?
You can get a Presidential Memorial Certificate if both of the descriptions below are true.
Both of these must be true:
- The Veteran or Reservist is eligible for burial in a national cemetery, and
- You’re the next of kin, family member, or close friend of the Veteran or Reservist (or an authorized service representative for a family member or friend of the Veteran or Reservist)
Note: In 2020, we'll automatically present a PMC to a Veteran’s next of kin at the burial, when the Veteran is buried in a national cemetery. If the family or close friends would like to request more than one PMC, they can apply for more copies using the Presidential Memorial Certificate Request Form (VA Form 40-0247).
Download VA Form 40-0247 (PDF)
If the Veteran is eligible for burial in a national cemetery, but is instead buried in a private cemetery, the family member or close friend can still apply to get a PMC. Fill out the Presidential Memorial Certificate Request Form (VA Form 40-0247); again, more than one PMC can be requested. To speed up the processing of the claim, submit the Veteran's military discharge documents and death certificate. Don’t send original documents, as they won’t be returned.
Download VA Form 40-0247 (PDF)
See a list of military discharge documents
How do I apply for a Presidential Memorial Certificate?
You can apply for a PMC in person, by mail, or by fax.
In person
You can apply at any VA regional benefit office.
Find your nearest VA regional benefit office
By mail
Fill out the Presidential Memorial Certificate Request Form (VA Form 40-0247).
Download VA Form 40-0247 (PDF)
Mail the form, along with copies of the Veteran’s death certificate and DD214 or other discharge documents, here:
Memorial Products Service (41B)
Department of Veterans Affairs
5109 Russell Road
Quantico, VA 22134-3903
Note: Please don’t send original documents since we can’t return them to you.
By fax
You can also fax the form to 800-455-7143. If you need help, call 800-697-6947.
Check the status of your request
If it’s been 6 weeks since you applied for a PMC and you haven’t received it yet, call us at 202-632-7300 to find out the status of your request. Please don’t send a second application unless we ask you to.