Presidential Memorial Certificates

It depends on where the Veteran is buried and your relationship to them. If the Veteran is buried in a national cemetery, we’ll automatically present a PMC to a Veteran’s next of kin at the burial. If the Veteran is eligible for burial in a national cemetery but is instead buried in a private cemetery, a family member or close friend can apply to get a PMC. We’ll accept multiple requests for a PMC.

To speed up the claim process, please submit the Veteran’s military discharge documents and death certificate. Don’t send original documents since we can’t return them.

Review our list of military discharge documents