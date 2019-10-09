Presidential Memorial Certificates

You can get a Presidential Memorial Certificate if both of the descriptions below are true.

Both of these must be true:

The Veteran or Reservist is eligible for burial in a national cemetery, and

You’re the next of kin, family member, or close friend of the Veteran or Reservist (or an authorized service representative for a family member or friend of the Veteran or Reservist)

Note: In 2020, we'll automatically present a PMC to a Veteran’s next of kin at the burial, when the Veteran is buried in a national cemetery. If the family or close friends would like to request more than one PMC, they can apply for more copies using the Presidential Memorial Certificate Request Form (VA Form 40-0247).

Download VA Form 40-0247 (PDF)

If the Veteran is eligible for burial in a national cemetery, but is instead buried in a private cemetery, the family member or close friend can still apply to get a PMC. Fill out the Presidential Memorial Certificate Request Form (VA Form 40-0247); again, more than one PMC can be requested. To speed up the processing of the claim, submit the Veteran's military discharge documents and death certificate. Don’t send original documents, as they won’t be returned.

See a list of military discharge documents