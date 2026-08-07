Presidential Memorial Certificates
A Presidential Memorial Certificate (PMC) is an engraved paper certificate signed by the current president. Find out how to request a certificate to honor the military service of a Veteran or Reservist.
Am I eligible for a Presidential Memorial Certificate?
You may be eligible for a Presidential Memorial Certificate if you meet both of these requirements.
Both of these must be true:
- The Veteran or Reservist is eligible for burial in a national cemetery, and
- You’re the next of kin, family member, or close friend of the Veteran or Reservist (or an authorized service representative for a family member or friend of the Veteran or Reservist)
Find out if you’re eligible for burial in a national cemetery
Will I automatically get a PMC or do I need to apply for one?
It depends on where the Veteran is buried and your relationship to them. If the Veteran is buried in a national cemetery, we’ll automatically present a PMC to a Veteran’s next of kin at the burial. If the Veteran is eligible for burial in a national cemetery but is instead buried in a private cemetery, a family member or close friend can apply to get a PMC. We’ll accept multiple requests for a PMC.
To speed up the claim process, please submit the Veteran’s military discharge documents and death certificate. Don’t send original documents since we can’t return them.
How do I apply for a Presidential Memorial Certificate?
You can apply for a PMC in any of these 5 ways.
Option 1: Apply online
Option 2: Mail your application
First, complete the Presidential Memorial Certificate Request Form (VA Form 40-0247).
Get VA Form 40-0247 to download
Mail your application, along with copies of the Veteran’s death certificate and DD214 or other discharge documents, to this address:
NCA FP Evidence Intake Center
PO Box 5237
Janesville, WI 53547
Note: Please don’t send original documents since we can’t return them to you.
Review our list of military discharge documents
Option 3: Upload your application
First, complete the Presidential Memorial Certificate Request Form (VA Form 40-0247).
Get VA Form 40-0247 to download
Then, upload your completed application and supporting documents using the QuickSubmit tool.
Option 4: Submit your application in person
You can apply at any VA regional office.
Find your nearest VA regional office
Option 5: Fax your application
First, complete the Presidential Memorial Certificate Request Form (VA Form 40-0247).
Get VA Form 40-0247 to download
Then fax your application and supporting documents to
If you need help, please call us at
Check the status of your request
If it’s been more than 4 months since you applied for a PMC and you haven’t received it yet, call us at