VA Butler health care

At the Butler VA Health Care System, our expert health care teams focus on your needs and the needs of other Veterans, your families, and caregivers. Find a health care facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates, and learn what’s new at your local VA medical center and clinics.

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA 16001-1138
Main phone: 724-287-4781
Mental health clinic: 800-362-8262
Perseverance Pays Off

With the help of the Butler VA MOVE! team, Daniel developed healthy living habits and finally realized his longtime goal.

Veteran Daniel Peck
Painting from the HeART

When
Thursday, Jul 22, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
Where

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

