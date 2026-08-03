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VA Butler health care

At the VA Butler Healthcare System, our expert health care teams focus on your needs and the needs of other Veterans, your families, and caregivers. Find a health care facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates, and learn what’s new at your local VA facility and clinics.

Locations

353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA 16001-1138

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Exterior entrance of the VA Butler heath care center.

Manage your health online

Other services at VA Butler health care

Stories

In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln signed legislation creating the National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers — the first federal system dedicated to caring for Veterans, providing housing, medical treatment, and community.

Graphic with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs logo and Freedom 250 badge on a red, white, and blue background.

Events

Save a life, donate blood

When

Mon. Aug 10, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where

Get updates from VA Butler health care