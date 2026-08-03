VA Butler health care
At the VA Butler Healthcare System, our expert health care teams focus on your needs and the needs of other Veterans, your families, and caregivers. Find a health care facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates, and learn what’s new at your local VA facility and clinics.
Locations
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA 16001-1138
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Butler health care
Stories
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln signed legislation creating the National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers — the first federal system dedicated to caring for Veterans, providing housing, medical treatment, and community.
Events
Save a life, donate blood
When
Mon. Aug 10, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where