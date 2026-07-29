About the VA Butler Healthcare System

The VA Butler Healthcare System, located in Butler County, Pennsylvania has been attending to Veteran’s total care since 1947. We are the health care choice for over 27,000 Veterans throughout Western Pennsylvania and parts of Ohio and operates under the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Health care and services

VA Butler provides comprehensive Veteran care including primary, specialty, and mental health care – as well as management of chronic conditions and social support services to our nation’s Veterans. We proudly serve America’s Veterans at our main campus on North Duffy Road, our facilities on New Castle Road, as well as at our five VA Outpatient Clinics in Armstrong, Southern Butler County (Cranberry Township), Clarion, Lawrence and Mercer Counties.

Fast facts

In 2025, we served 27,684

We had 709 employees in 2025

Our annual operating budget is about $322 million

We have 126 operating beds

In 2025 we achieved an Outstanding Facility Performance (100%)

For more fast facts, check out the 2025 Annual Report.

Annual report