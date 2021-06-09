About the Butler VA Health Care System

The Butler VA Health Care System, located in Butler County, Pennsylvania has been attending to Veteran’s total care since 1947. We are the health care choice for over 26,000 Veterans throughout Western Pennsylvania and parts of Ohio and are a member of VA Healthcare VISN 4 under the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Health care and services

The Butler VA provides comprehensive Veteran care including primary, specialty, and mental health care – as well as management of chronic conditions and social support services to our nation’s Veterans. We proudly serve America’s Veterans at our main campus on North Duffy Road, our facilities on New Castle Road, as well as at our five VA Outpatient Clinics in Armstrong, Southern Butler County (Cranberry Township), Clarion, Lawrence and Mercer Counties.

Fast facts

In 2020, we served 21,751 Veterans with 192,299 outpatient visits

We completed 25,308 visits via Telehealth in 2020

We had 784 employees in 2020. More than a quarter of our employees (228) are Veterans

Our annual operating budget is about $140 million

We have 126 operating beds

In 2020 we achieved an Outstanding Facility Performance (100%), meeting 500/500 performance elements

For more fast facts, check out the 2020 Annual Report.

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports