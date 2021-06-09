About us
At the Butler VA Health Care System we’re dedicated to Making Lives Better© for Veterans and their Families.
About the Butler VA Health Care System
The Butler VA Health Care System, located in Butler County, Pennsylvania has been attending to Veteran’s total care since 1947. We are the health care choice for over 26,000 Veterans throughout Western Pennsylvania and parts of Ohio and are a member of VA Healthcare VISN 4 under the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Health care and services
The Butler VA provides comprehensive Veteran care including primary, specialty, and mental health care – as well as management of chronic conditions and social support services to our nation’s Veterans. We proudly serve America’s Veterans at our main campus on North Duffy Road, our facilities on New Castle Road, as well as at our five VA Outpatient Clinics in Armstrong, Southern Butler County (Cranberry Township), Clarion, Lawrence and Mercer Counties.
Fast facts
- In 2020, we served 21,751 Veterans with 192,299 outpatient visits
- We completed 25,308 visits via Telehealth in 2020
- We had 784 employees in 2020. More than a quarter of our employees (228) are Veterans
- Our annual operating budget is about $140 million
- We have 126 operating beds
- In 2020 we achieved an Outstanding Facility Performance (100%), meeting 500/500 performance elements
- For more fast facts, check out the 2020 Annual Report.
Annual reports and newsletters
Annual reports
Living Better Magazine
Front and Center Newssheet
Media library
Visit our media library to view all the archived annual reports, Living Better Magazines, and Front and Center Newssheet issues.