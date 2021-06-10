Mission and vision

Our Mission

To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise “To care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan” by serving and honoring the men and women who are America’s veterans.

Our vision

At the Butler VA Health Care System, we strive to not only fulfill President Lincoln’s promise, but also provide our Veterans and their Families with truly exceptional, convenient, and fulfilling care.

Who we serve

The Butler VA Health Care System serves over 25,000 Veterans throughout Western Pennsylvania and parts of Ohio. We provide comprehensive Veteran care including primary, specialty, and mental health care – as well as management of chronic conditions and social support services to our nation’s Veterans. We proudly serve America’s Veterans and their Families every day.