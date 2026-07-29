Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Butler Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact the patient advocates
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our patient advocates or trained service-level advocates.
RN clinical contact center
If you have an urgent medical or mental health question, we have nurses ready to help. Call a triage nurse at 1-833-TELE-URGENT (1-833-835-3874). Available 24 hours a day.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Butler health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at the Butler VA
Mailing address
Butler VA Health Care System
353 N Duffy Rd
Butler, PA 16001
Main phone numbers
Local: 724-287-4781
Toll-free: 800-362-8262
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.
A – F
A
Acupuncture
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6449
Agent Cashier
Room 1CH001
Abie Abraham VA HCC
Appointments
Abie Abraham VA HCC
AudioCare
800-362-8262, ext.2280
Audiology
Abie Abraham VA HCC
B
Billing Office
Abie Abraham VA HCC
C
Caregiver Program
Room 2MH006
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6174
Community Living Center
Village of Valor: Bldg. 20
Halls of Honor: Bldg. 20
325 New Castle Road, Butler, PA
800-362-8262, ext.2223
Compensated Work Therapy (CWT)
325 New Castle Road, Butler, PA
Compliance and Business Integrity
Abie Abraham VA HCC
D
Dental
Abie Abraham VA HCC
Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation Treatment
325 New Castle Road, Butler, PA
800-362-8262, ext.5033
F
Former Prisoner of War (FPOW) Program
Room 2MH006
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6174
G – M
H
Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Program
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext. 6484
Home Based Primary Care
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext. 6950
Homeless Veterans
Abie Abraham VA Clinic
800-362-8262, ext. 6151
Hospice Care
Community Living Center (CLC) or Community-Based
800-362-8262, ext. 2763
Human Resources
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext. 6539
I
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program
Abie Abraham VA Clinic
878-271-6268 (Back-up)
L
Lab Services
Abie Abraham VA HCC (93)
800-362-8262, ext. 6881
Veteran Care Coordinator
Abie Abraham VA HCC
M
MOVE! Program
800-362-8262, ext. 5504
Mental Health
Abie Abraham VA Clinic
Military Sexual Trauma (MST)
Abie Abraham VA Clinic
Minority Veterans Program
Room MH014
Abie Abraham VA Clinic
800-362-8262, ext. 6170
My HealtheVet
Abie Abraham VA Clinic
800-362-8262, ext. 6963
N – Z
N
National Crisis Line
https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/
Dial 988, then Press 1
O
Optometry and Ophthalmology
Abie Abraham VA HCC
Outreach Coordinator
Room 2ED003
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6677
P
Palliative Care
800-362-8262, ext.2763
Pastoral Care
800-362-8262, ext.4475
Pharmacy
Abie Abraham VA HCC
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R)
Abie Abraham VA HCC
Polytrauma
Room 1PA015
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6120
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
Abie Abraham VA HCC
Pre-Registration Office
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6645
Primary Care
Abie Abraham VA HCC
Prosthetics
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6465
Public Affairs Office
Abie Abraham VA HCC
R
Radiology
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.2454
Release of Information (ROI)
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6780
Returning Service Members
Room 1PA014
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6120
800-362-8262, ext.6119
S
Specialty Care
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6054
Speech Therapy
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6416
Substance Abuse Treatment
Abie Abraham VA HCC
Suicide Prevention
Room 1PA011
Abie Abraham VA HCC
T
Telehealth
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6528
Tobacco Cessation
Room 1PS005
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6047
V
Veteran Experience Office
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6492
Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO)
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6161
800-362-8262, ext.6155
Visual Impairment Services
Abie Abraham VA Clinic
800-362-8262, ext.6515
Vocational Rehabilitation
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6167
Voluntary Services
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6957
800-362-8262, ext.6960
W
Wellness Center
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6484
Women Veterans
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6989
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the the Butler VA Health Care System.
Phone: 878-271-6492
Email: Paula.McCarl@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 724-287-4781 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to request copies of Butler VA Healthcare federal agency records. Certain information in the requested records might be protected from disclosure by specific exemptions permitted in FOIA and fees might also be applicable. We encourage you to file a FOIA Request for Butler VA Records at vhabutfoia@va.gov for faster service , but you my mail it or fax it to:
Fax:
Mail:
Butler VA Healthcare System
FOIA Officer (34P)
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA 16001
For questions about your FOIA request to VA Butler
Phone: 878-271-6649
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
The above FOIA information does not pertain to requests for copies of medical records. To request copies of medical records please contact our Release of Information Department.
Fax:
Mail:
VA Butler Healthcare System
Attn: Release of Information Department (34)
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA 16001
For questions about your medical records request to the VA Butler
Phone: 878-271-6780
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHABUTPublicAffairs@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline
Report patient care or safety issues
The Joint Commission encourages anyone who has concerns or complaints about the safety and/or quality of care to bring those concerns or complaints first to the attention of the hospital’s management, which may lead to an immediate resolution of the matter.
The Joint Commission will maintain your name as confidential information and forbids accredited hospitals from taking retaliatory actions against employees for having reported quality of care concerns to The Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint
Phone: (800) 994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality and Patient Safety
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders
Butler VA Health Care System
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA 16504-1559
Main phone: 724-287-4781
VA Butler Police: 878-271-6002
Behavioral Health: 888-266-9040
Domiciliary Residential Treatment (Drug/Alcohol): 724-477-5033
Enrollment and Eligibility Team: 878-271-6645
Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Coordinator: 878-271-6118
Intimate Partner Violence (IPV): 878-271-6124
Patient Advocates: 878-271-6577
Suicide Prevention Coordinator: (878) 271-6552
Veteran Justice Outreach Coordinator (VJO): 724-996-8576
VA Emergency & Urgent Care Resources
The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.
Call 988, and press 1
Tele Urgent Care: 1-833-835-3874
Hours of operation: 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily, including weekends and holidays
Behavioral Health Call Center 888-266-9040
M-F, 8 am - 4:30 pm
Behavioral Health Triage and Same-Day Appointments 878-271-6370
After normal business hours
Veterans Crisis Hotline- 24-Hour Service 988, press 1
VA National Call Center for Homeless Veterans- 24-Hour Service 1-877-424-3838
Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC
Armstrong County VA Clinic
11 Hilltop Plaza | Kittanning, PA 16201-8905
Main phone: 724-545-8420
Clarion County VA Clinic
56 Clarion Plaza, Suite 115 | Monroe Township, PA 16214-8575
Main phone: 814-226-3900
Cranberry Township VA Clinic
900 Commonwealth Drive, Suite 900 | Cranberry Township, PA 16066-5019
Main phone: 724-741-3131
Lawrence County VA Clinic
1750 New Butler Road | New Castle, PA 16101-3184
Main phone: 724-598-6080
Michael A. Marzano VA Clinic
1505 N. Hermitage Road | Hermitage, PA 16148-5207
Main phone: 724-346-1569