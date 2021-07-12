Contact us

 Skip to Content
Find phone numbers and contact information at the Butler VA for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained service-level advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Butler health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at the Butler VA

Mailing address

Butler VA Health Care System
353 N Duffy Rd
Butler, PA 16001

Main phone numbers

Local:  724-287-4781
Toll-free:  800-362-8262

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.

  • A

    Acupuncture

    Abie Abraham VA HCC

    800-362-8262, ext.6449

     

    Adult Day Health Care (ADHC)

    325 New Castle Road, Butler, PA

    724-477-5025

     

    Agent Cashier

    Room 1CH001
    Abie Abraham VA HCC

    878-271-6775
    878-271-6774

     

    Appointments

    Abie Abraham VA HCC

    888-266-9040
    724-284-2294

     

    AudioCare

    800-362-8262, ext.2280

     

    Audiology

    Abie Abraham VA HCC

    800-362-8262, ext.6417

     

    B

    Billing Office

    Abie Abraham VA HCC

    878-271-6967
    878-271-6966

     

    C

    Caregiver Program

    Room 2MH006
    Abie Abraham VA HCC

    800-362-8262, ext.6174

     

    Community Living Center

    Village of Valor: Bldg. 20
    Halls of Honor: Bldg. 20

    325 New Castle Road, Butler, PA

    800-362-8262, ext.2223

     

    Compensated Work Therapy (CWT)

    325 New Castle Road, Butler, PA

    878-271-6170

     

    Compliance and Business Integrity

    Abie Abraham VA HCC

    878-271-6523

     

    Customer Service Program Specialist

    Abie Abraham VA HCC

    878-271-6590

     

    D

    Dental

    Abie Abraham VA HCC

    878-271-6430

     

    Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation Treatment

    325 New Castle Road, Butler, PA

    800-362-8262, ext.5033

     

    F

    Former Prisoner of War (FPOW) Program

    Room 2MH006
    Abie Abraham VA HCC

    800-362-8262, ext.6174

     

  • H

    Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Program 

    Abie Abraham VA HCC

    800-362-8262, ext. 6484

     

    Home Based Primary Care

    Abie Abraham VA HCC

    800-362-8262, ext. 6940

     

    Homeless Veterans

    Abie Abraham VA Clinic

    800-362-8262, ext. 6151

     

    Hospice Care

    Community Living Center (CLC) or Community-Based

    800-362-8262, ext. 2763

     

    Human Resources

    Abie Abraham VA HCC

    800-362-8262, ext. 6539

     

    I

    Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program

    Abie Abraham VA Clinic

    878-271-6268

     

    L

    Lab Services

    Abie Abraham VA HCC (93)

    800-362-8262, ext. 6881

     

    LGBT Veteran Care

    Abie Abraham VA HCC

    724-290-9072

     

    M

    MOVE! Program

    800-362-8262, ext. 5504

     

    Mental Health

    Abie Abraham VA Clinic

    800-362-8262

     

    Military Sexual Trauma (MST)

    Abie Abraham VA Clinic

    800-362-8262, ext. 6268
    800-362-8262, ext. 6124

     

    Minority Veterans Program

    Room MH014
    Abie Abraham VA Clinic

    800-362-8262, ext. 6170

     

    My HealtheVet

    Abie Abraham VA Clinic

    800-362-8262, ext. 6963

     

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the the Butler VA Health Care System.

Phone:  878-271-6492
Email:  Paula.McCarl@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at  724-287-4781 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by the Butler VA

Fax:  878-271-6780
Mail:

Butler VA Health Care System
Release of Information
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA 16001

For questions about your request to the Butler VA

Phone: 878-271-6492 

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHABUTPublicAffairs@va.gov

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

