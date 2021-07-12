Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at the Butler VA for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact the Veteran Experience Office
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained service-level advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Butler health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at the Butler VA
Mailing address
Butler VA Health Care System
353 N Duffy Rd
Butler, PA 16001
Main phone numbers
Local: 724-287-4781
Toll-free: 800-362-8262
-
A
Acupuncture
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6449
Adult Day Health Care (ADHC)
325 New Castle Road, Butler, PA
Agent Cashier
Room 1CH001
Abie Abraham VA HCC
Appointments
Abie Abraham VA HCC
AudioCare
800-362-8262, ext.2280
Audiology
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6417
B
Billing Office
Abie Abraham VA HCC
C
Caregiver Program
Room 2MH006
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6174
Community Living Center
Village of Valor: Bldg. 20
Halls of Honor: Bldg. 20
325 New Castle Road, Butler, PA
800-362-8262, ext.2223
Compensated Work Therapy (CWT)
325 New Castle Road, Butler, PA
Compliance and Business Integrity
Abie Abraham VA HCC
Customer Service Program Specialist
Abie Abraham VA HCC
D
Dental
Abie Abraham VA HCC
Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation Treatment
325 New Castle Road, Butler, PA
800-362-8262, ext.5033
F
Former Prisoner of War (FPOW) Program
Room 2MH006
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6174
-
H
Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Program
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext. 6484
Home Based Primary Care
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext. 6940
Homeless Veterans
Abie Abraham VA Clinic
800-362-8262, ext. 6151
Hospice Care
Community Living Center (CLC) or Community-Based
800-362-8262, ext. 2763
Human Resources
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext. 6539
I
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program
Abie Abraham VA Clinic
L
Lab Services
Abie Abraham VA HCC (93)
800-362-8262, ext. 6881
LGBT Veteran Care
Abie Abraham VA HCC
M
MOVE! Program
800-362-8262, ext. 5504
Mental Health
Abie Abraham VA Clinic
Military Sexual Trauma (MST)
Abie Abraham VA Clinic
800-362-8262, ext. 6268
800-362-8262, ext. 6124
Minority Veterans Program
Room MH014
Abie Abraham VA Clinic
800-362-8262, ext. 6170
My HealtheVet
Abie Abraham VA Clinic
800-362-8262, ext. 6963
-
N
National Crisis Line
https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/
800-273-8255, Select 1
O
Optometry and Ophthalmology
Abie Abraham VA HCC
Outreach Coordinator
Room 2DS020
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6677
P
Palliative Care
800-362-8262, ext.2763
Pastoral Care
800-362-8262, ext.4475
Pharmacy
Abie Abraham VA HCC
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R)
Abie Abraham VA HCC
Polytrauma
Room 1PA015
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6120
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
Abie Abraham VA HCC
Pre-Registration Office
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6645
Primary Care
Abie Abraham VA HCC
Prosthetics
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6465
Public Affairs Office
Abie Abraham VA HCC
R
Radiology
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.2454
Release of Information (ROI)
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6780
Returning Service Members
Room 1PA014
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6120
800-362-8262, ext.6119
S
Specialty Care
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6054
Speech Therapy
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6416
Substance Abuse Treatment
Abie Abraham VA HCC
Suicide Prevention
Room 1PA011
Abie Abraham VA HCC
T
Telehealth
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6528
Tobacco Cessation
Room 1PS005
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6047
V
Veteran Experience Office
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6577
Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO)
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6161
800-362-8262, ext.6155
Visual Impairment Services
Abie Abraham VA Clinic
800-362-8262, ext.6515
Vocational Rehabilitation
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6167
800-362-8262 Ext. 6164
Voluntary Services
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6957
800-362-8262, ext.6960
W
Wellness Center
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6484
Women Veterans
Abie Abraham VA HCC
800-362-8262, ext.6989
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the the Butler VA Health Care System.
Phone: 878-271-6492
Email: Paula.McCarl@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 724-287-4781 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by the Butler VA
Fax: 878-271-6780
Mail:
Butler VA Health Care System
Release of Information
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA 16001
For questions about your request to the Butler VA
Phone: 878-271-6492
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Butler.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHABUTPublicAffairs@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018