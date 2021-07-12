Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained service-level advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Butler health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at the Butler VA

Mailing address

Butler VA Health Care System

353 N Duffy Rd

Butler, PA 16001

Main phone numbers

Local: 724-287-4781

Toll-free: 800-362-8262

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.