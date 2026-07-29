Contact us

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Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Butler Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact the patient advocates

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our patient advocates or trained service-level advocates.

RN clinical contact center

If you have an urgent medical or mental health question, we have nurses ready to help. Call a triage nurse at 1-833-TELE-URGENT (1-833-835-3874). Available 24 hours a day.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Butler health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at the Butler VA

Mailing address

Butler VA Health Care System
353 N Duffy Rd
Butler, PA 16001

Main phone numbers

Local:  724-287-4781
Toll-free:  800-362-8262

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.

A – F

A

Acupuncture

Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext.6449

 

Agent Cashier

Room 1CH001
Abie Abraham VA HCC

878-271-6775
878-271-6774

 

Appointments

Abie Abraham VA HCC

888-266-9040
724-284-2294

 

AudioCare

800-362-8262, ext.2280

 

Audiology

Abie Abraham VA HCC

(call center)

 

B

Billing Office

Abie Abraham VA HCC

878-271-6967
878-271-6966

 

C

Caregiver Program

Room 2MH006
Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext.6174

 

Community Living Center

Village of Valor: Bldg. 20
Halls of Honor: Bldg. 20

325 New Castle Road, Butler, PA

800-362-8262, ext.2223

 

Compensated Work Therapy (CWT)

325 New Castle Road, Butler, PA

878-271-6170

 

Compliance and Business Integrity

Abie Abraham VA HCC

878-271-6523

 

D

Dental

Abie Abraham VA HCC

878-271-6430

 

Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation Treatment

325 New Castle Road, Butler, PA

800-362-8262, ext.5033

 

F

Former Prisoner of War (FPOW) Program

Room 2MH006
Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext.6174

 

G – M

H

Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Program 

Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext. 6484

 

Home Based Primary Care

Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext. 6950

 

Homeless Veterans

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

800-362-8262, ext. 6151

 

Hospice Care

Community Living Center (CLC) or Community-Based

800-362-8262, ext. 2763

 

Human Resources

Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext. 6539

 

I

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

878-271-6124

878-271-6268 (Back-up)

 

L

Lab Services

Abie Abraham VA HCC (93)

800-362-8262, ext. 6881

 

Veteran Care Coordinator

Abie Abraham VA HCC

878-271-6268

 

M

MOVE! Program

800-362-8262, ext. 5504

 

Mental Health

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

800-362-8262

 

Military Sexual Trauma (MST)

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

878-271-6268
878-271-6124

 

Minority Veterans Program

Room MH014
Abie Abraham VA Clinic

800-362-8262, ext. 6170

 

My HealtheVet

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

800-362-8262, ext. 6963

 

N – Z

N

National Crisis Line

https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/

Dial 988, then Press 1

 

O

Optometry and Ophthalmology

Abie Abraham VA HCC

888-266-9040
724-285-2294

 

Outreach Coordinator

Room 2ED003
Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext.6677

 

P

Palliative Care

800-362-8262, ext.2763

 

Pastoral Care

800-362-8262, ext.4475

 

Pharmacy

Abie Abraham VA HCC

888-266-9040

 

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R)

Abie Abraham VA HCC

878-271-6449

 

Polytrauma

Room 1PA015
Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext.6120

 

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262

 

Pre-Registration Office

Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext.6645

 

Primary Care

Abie Abraham VA HCC

888-266-9040
724-285-2294

 

Prosthetics

Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext.6465

 

Public Affairs Office

Abie Abraham VA HCC

 

R

Radiology

Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext.2454

 

Release of Information (ROI)

Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext.6780

 

Returning Service Members

Room 1PA014
Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext.6120
800-362-8262, ext.6119

 

S

Specialty Care

Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext.6054

 

Speech Therapy

Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext.6416

 

Substance Abuse Treatment

Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262

 

Suicide Prevention

Room 1PA011
Abie Abraham VA HCC

878-271-6552

 

T

Telehealth

Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext.6528

 

Tobacco Cessation

Room 1PS005
Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext.6047

 

V

Veteran Experience Office

Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext.6492

 

Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO)

Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext.6161
800-362-8262, ext.6155

 

Visual Impairment Services

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

800-362-8262, ext.6515

 

Vocational Rehabilitation

Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext.6167

 

Voluntary Services

Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext.6957
800-362-8262, ext.6960

W

Wellness Center

Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext.6484

 

Women Veterans

Abie Abraham VA HCC

800-362-8262, ext.6989

 

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the the Butler VA Health Care System.

Phone:  878-271-6492
Email:  Paula.McCarl@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at  724-287-4781 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to request copies of Butler VA Healthcare federal agency records. Certain information in the requested  records might be protected from disclosure by specific exemptions permitted in FOIA and fees might also be applicable. We encourage you to file a FOIA Request for Butler VA Records at vhabutfoia@va.gov for faster service , but you my mail it or fax it to:

Fax:  
Mail:

Butler VA Healthcare System
FOIA Officer (34P)
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA 16001

For questions about your FOIA request to VA Butler

Phone: 878-271-6649 

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.

The above FOIA information does not pertain to requests for copies of medical records. To request copies of medical records please contact our Release of Information Department.

Fax:  
Mail:

VA Butler Healthcare System
Attn: Release of Information Department (34)
353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA 16001

For questions about your medical records request to the VA Butler

Phone: 878-271-6780 

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHABUTPublicAffairs@va.gov

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline

Report patient care or safety issues

The Joint Commission encourages anyone who has concerns or complaints about the safety and/or quality of care to bring those concerns or complaints first to the attention of the hospital’s management, which may lead to an immediate resolution of the matter.

The Joint Commission will maintain your name as confidential information and forbids accredited hospitals from taking retaliatory actions against employees for having reported quality of care concerns to The Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint
Phone: (800) 994-6610
Fax: 
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality and Patient Safety
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

Support for Law Enforcement and First Responders

Butler VA Health Care System

353 North Duffy Road
Butler, PA 16504-1559
Main phone: 724-287-4781

VA Butler Police:  878-271-6002

Behavioral Health888-266-9040

Domiciliary Residential Treatment (Drug/Alcohol): 724-477-5033

Enrollment and Eligibility Team: 878-271-6645

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Coordinator878-271-6118

Intimate Partner Violence (IPV):  878-271-6124

Patient Advocates: 878-271-6577

Suicide Prevention Coordinator(878) 271-6552 

Veteran Justice Outreach Coordinator (VJO):  724-996-8576

VA Emergency & Urgent Care Resources

The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.
Call 988, and press 1

Tele Urgent Care1-833-835-3874  
Hours of operation: 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily, including weekends and holidays

Behavioral Health Call Center 888-266-9040
M-F, 8 am - 4:30 pm

Behavioral Health Triage and Same-Day Appointments 878-271-6370

After normal business hours
Veterans Crisis Hotline- 24-Hour Service 988, press 1
VA National Call Center for Homeless Veterans- 24-Hour Service 1-877-424-3838

Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC

Armstrong County VA Clinic
11 Hilltop Plaza | Kittanning, PA 16201-8905
Main phone: 724-545-8420

Clarion County VA Clinic
56 Clarion Plaza, Suite 115 | Monroe Township, PA 16214-8575
Main phone: 814-226-3900

Cranberry Township VA Clinic
900 Commonwealth Drive, Suite 900 | Cranberry Township, PA 16066-5019
Main phone: 724-741-3131

Lawrence County VA Clinic
1750 New Butler Road | New Castle, PA 16101-3184
Main phone: 724-598-6080

Michael A. Marzano VA Clinic
1505 N. Hermitage Road | Hermitage, PA 16148-5207
Main phone: 724-346-1569

Last updated: 