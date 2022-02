Women Veterans Heart Health Event

The Butler VA's Women’s Health and Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Programs are pleased to invite women Veterans to this year's heart health event. Get to know your fellow women Veterans, enjoy a painting of your choosing and light snacks, and learn about heart health info. specifically for women.

Please RSVP to the Women Veterans Program Manager at 878-271-6989.

Wear red in support of the Go Red campaign to end heart disease and stroke in women!