One Beat at a Time - Drumming for Veterans

Drumming for Veterans

The studies done on drumming show something both simple and amazing; it works. Test after test shows that drumming has positive benefits for both mental and physical health. It accelerates physical healing, boosts the immune system, reduces tension, anxiety, helps alleviate symptoms of PTSD, stress, and aids in better therapy-based communication with mental health professionals.

Please register to participate by calling 878-271-6484.

(Seating/drums are limited)