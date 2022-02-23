Diabetes Alert Day Event

This event is in recognition of the American Diabetes Association Alert Day, which is observed annually on the 4th Tuesday in March. It is a one-day wake-up call to inform the American public about the seriousness of diabetes, particularly when diabetes is left undiagnosed or untreated.

Did you know? Diabetes affects more than 29 million Americans or about 9% of the United States population. It is also estimated that one in every 4 persons with diabetes is unaware that they have the disease.