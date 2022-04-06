Veteran health and enrollment fair
- When
-
Saturday, May 21, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
- Cost
- Free
Veteran health and enrollment fair
Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10am-2pm (EST) - by appointment only
COVID-19 screening and masking required
Veterans will be pre-screened for eligibility prior to being scheduled for an appointment and will need their DD-214. Call 878-271-6645 to confirm your appointment today!
For more information about this event, contact Paula McCarl at 878-271-6492 or email at paula.mccarl@va.gov.