Acrylic Painting Workshop

We are excited to offer Art Workshops for Veterans to help get the creative juices flowing with the opportunity to submit the art you create in the local 2022 Veterans Creative Arts Festival (date in September to be determined).

April 14, 2022 – Acrylic Painting Workshops

3pm – 5pm & 6pm – 8pm

Seats are limited. Please call 878-271-6484 for more information or to reserve a seat in the workshops.

Visit https://bit.ly/3wejhBc to view the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival 2021 Competition Handbook for specific guidelines and divisions. Note: 2022 Competition Handbook is not available yet.

Our community partner, Steele’s Brushes & Ceramics will be hosting these workshops at their studio located at 1631 North Main Street Ext. Butler, PA.