Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will be collecting blood donations at the Abie Abraham Health Care Center at 353 N Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001. Please make an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org and search by zip code or using your Blood App. You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

You do not have to be vaccinated to donate.

For a limited time the American Red Cross is doing COVID-19 antibody testing. Check the Blood App for results.