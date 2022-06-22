Veterans Creative Arts Festival

10am – 2pm, 2nd Floor Lobby

Abie Abraham Health Care Center

Get your creative juices flowing and participate in this year’s Veterans Creative Arts Festival. We will be offering

workshops over the next few months to assist any Veterans interested in participating. 1st place winners

at our local competition will be sent to the national competition.

Submissions are due by August 12.

Please call 878-271-6484 for more information.