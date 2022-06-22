 Skip to Content

Veterans Creative Arts Festival

When
Friday, Aug 26, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
Where

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

Cost
Free

Veterans Creative Arts Festival
10am – 2pm, 2nd Floor Lobby
Abie Abraham Health Care Center

Get your creative juices flowing and participate in this year’s Veterans Creative Arts Festival. We will be offering
workshops over the next few months to assist any Veterans interested in participating. 1st place winners
at our local competition will be sent to the national competition.

Submissions are due by August 12.

Please call 878-271-6484 for more information.

