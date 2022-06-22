Veterans Creative Arts Festival
Friday, Aug 26, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
10am – 2pm, 2nd Floor Lobby
Abie Abraham Health Care Center
Get your creative juices flowing and participate in this year’s Veterans Creative Arts Festival. We will be offering
workshops over the next few months to assist any Veterans interested in participating. 1st place winners
at our local competition will be sent to the national competition.
Submissions are due by August 12.
Please call 878-271-6484 for more information.