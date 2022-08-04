Mental Health Summit

The Butler VA Health Care System will host a Mental Health Summit at the Abie Abraham VA Health Care Center (Auditorium). The summit will take place both in-person and virtual this year.

This year's theme is "The Web of Wellness." The purpose of this summit is to enhance mental health care for Veterans and their family members through dialogue and collaboration between VA and the community.

Veterans, family members, VA employees, volunteers, and the community are invited to attend the summit.

Free CEU’s are available for the following professions: LPC’s, RN’s of all types, Medication prescribers (CRNP’s, Doctors), Psychologists, and Social Workers. We can also offer CEU credits to civilian providers who are LPC’s, RN’s, Medication Prescribers (CRNP’s, Doctors), Social Workers, and Psychologists.

To register, or to learn more, please call 724-504-1702 or email: Susannah.Flamm@va.gov.