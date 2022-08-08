Summer Health & Wellness Event

Outside Event Schedule:

10:00am-2:00pm : Farmers Market (Brenckle’s Farm & Greenhouses), Jams & Jellies (Awesome Acres), Health & Wellness Information Tables

Inside Event Schedule:

10:00am-2:00pm – Local Veterans Creative Arts Festival (2nd Floor Lobby)

VA information will be available from the following programs/services:

Health Promotion & Disease Prevention, Whole Health, Telephone Lifestyle Coaching, Tobacco Cessation, Suicide Prevention, EEO, Recovery Services, New Veteran Orientation, Nutrition & Food Services, MOVE!, Telehealth, Caregiver Support, Women’s Health, and Voluntary Services.

There will also be contests and a door prize drawings for all attendees!

For more information, please call 878-271-6484