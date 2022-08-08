 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Summer Health & Wellness Event

When:

Fri. Aug 26, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Abie Abraham VA Clinic

Cost:

Free

Outside Event Schedule:

  • 10:00am-2:00pm: Farmers Market (Brenckle’s Farm & Greenhouses), Jams & Jellies (Awesome Acres), Health & Wellness Information Tables
  • 10:00am-10:30am – Tai Chi Demonstration with Laura Crawford

  • 12pm – 12:45pm  – Healthy Grilling Demonstration 

 

Inside Event Schedule:

  • 10:00am-2:00pm – Local Veterans Creative Arts Festival (2nd Floor Lobby)

 

VA information will be available from the following programs/services:

Health Promotion & Disease Prevention, Whole Health, Telephone Lifestyle Coaching, Tobacco Cessation, Suicide Prevention, EEO, Recovery Services, New Veteran Orientation, Nutrition & Food Services, MOVE!, Telehealth, Caregiver Support, Women’s Health, and Voluntary Services.

There will also be contests and a door prize drawings for all attendees!

For more information, please call 878-271-6484

