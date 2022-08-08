Summer Health & Wellness Event
When:
Fri. Aug 26, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Outside Event Schedule:
- 10:00am-2:00pm: Farmers Market (Brenckle’s Farm & Greenhouses), Jams & Jellies (Awesome Acres), Health & Wellness Information Tables
- 10:00am-10:30am – Tai Chi Demonstration with Laura Crawford
-
12pm – 12:45pm – Healthy Grilling Demonstration
Inside Event Schedule:
- 10:00am-2:00pm – Local Veterans Creative Arts Festival (2nd Floor Lobby)
VA information will be available from the following programs/services:
Health Promotion & Disease Prevention, Whole Health, Telephone Lifestyle Coaching, Tobacco Cessation, Suicide Prevention, EEO, Recovery Services, New Veteran Orientation, Nutrition & Food Services, MOVE!, Telehealth, Caregiver Support, Women’s Health, and Voluntary Services.
There will also be contests and a door prize drawings for all attendees!
For more information, please call 878-271-6484