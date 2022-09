Lawrence County's Veterans Stand Down

When: Fri. Oct 7, 2022, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Where: Cascade Park 1928 E Washington St. New Castle , PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

"A Hand Up...NOT a Hand Out"

Serving homeless Veterans, service members, and their families in need. Free medical screenings, hygiene products, a boxed meal, and local resources available.

For more information, please contact: Missy Russell: 724-658-7258, ext. 1414