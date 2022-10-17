Veteran Town Hall
When:
Wed. Oct 26, 2022, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
Auditorium
Cost:
Free
The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting a Town Hall event and all are invited to attend!
The Butler VA Leadership Team will provide updates on facility operations, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, the 2022 PACT Act, and more. VA staff will be on hand to listen to Veterans and their families, and provide Veterans with eligibility and enrollment information, as well as other health care program information.See more events