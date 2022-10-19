Whole Health Facebook Live: Peer Recognition/Rest & Recharge

Join us as we take a few moments to recognize our Peer Facilitators and explore Rest and Recharge.

We know how to charge our electronics! How do YOU recharge yourself? How does rest and relaxation help improve your overall health? What would you like to be doing differently in this area? Tune-in to learn more about the impact this area of self-care can have on your day to day life.