Community Living Center (CLC) Nursing Resume and Interview Event

We're hiring! Join our team.

Hiring event is located in the CLC Support Building #2. Follow event signs for parking.

Interviews will be available for long-term care RN’s, LPN’s, and NA’s. Please bring a resume and 2 supervisory references.

Can’t make it? No problem. Email your resume to the nurse recruiter at vhabutnurserecruiter@va.gov

For more information, please contact Butler VA’s nurse recruiter, Nicole Thompson, BSN, RN, at 878-271-6713 or Nicole.Thompson3@va.gov