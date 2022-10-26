Community Living Center (CLC) Nursing Resume and Interview Event
When:
Wed. Nov 16, 2022, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
CLC Support Building #2
Cost:
Free
We're hiring! Join our team.
Hiring event is located in the CLC Support Building #2. Follow event signs for parking.
Interviews will be available for long-term care RN’s, LPN’s, and NA’s. Please bring a resume and 2 supervisory references.
Can’t make it? No problem. Email your resume to the nurse recruiter at vhabutnurserecruiter@va.gov
For more information, please contact Butler VA's nurse recruiter, Nicole Thompson, BSN, RN, at 878-271-6713 or Nicole.Thompson3@va.gov