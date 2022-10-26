 Skip to Content
Community Living Center (CLC) Nursing Resume and Interview Event

We are hiring image

When:

Wed. Nov 16, 2022, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Butler VA Medical Center

CLC Support Building #2

Cost:

Free

We're hiring! Join our team.

Hiring event is located in the CLC Support Building #2. Follow event signs for parking.

Interviews will be available for long-term care RN’s, LPN’s, and NA’s. Please bring a resume and 2 supervisory references.

Can’t make it? No problem. Email your resume to the nurse recruiter at vhabutnurserecruiter@va.gov

For more information, please contact Butler VA’s nurse recruiter, Nicole Thompson, BSN, RN, at 878-271-6713 or Nicole.Thompson3@va.gov

