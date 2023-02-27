Facebook Live: Food & Drink - "Take a Bite"

Join us as we “take a bite” out of food and drink for this month’s Whole Health focus!

We know making healthy food and drink choices is a powerful way to care for yourself; the right foods help you not only to live but to live well! Making even one small change at a time can lead to big benefits.

We invite you to experience a mindful eating practice, explore how you can decide what changes you might like to make, and learn about Butler VA Nutrition and Food Services available to you!