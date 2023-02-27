Vietnam War Veterans Day Event

All Veterans are invited and encouraged to stop by the Armstrong County VA Clinic (11 Hilltop Plaza Kittanning, PA) on Wednesday March 29 from 11am-2pm for an outreach and recognition event.

Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pins for the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration will be available.

Staff from the Butler VA, Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), and the Armstrong County VSO will be on site to share information, answer questions, and assist with VA claims and enrollment.