VA Enrollment, Claims and Information Fair

The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting an information, enrollment & claims fair to educate, enroll and assist Veterans in applying for VA benefits.

Toxic exposure screenings will be completed on a first come first serve basis for enrolled Veterans only. Staff from the Butler VA and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) office will be on hand to share information about VA programs and services, Veteran benefits, the PACT Act and answer questions.

Veterans interested in enrolling at the event should bring a copy of their DD-214.