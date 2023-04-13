Aurelius Veteran Outreach Event

Veterans and their families are invited to an open house event to learn more about services offered at Aurelius— aurelius520.org. Additionally, the Butler VA, Pittsburgh VA, Vet Center, and Mobile Vet Center will be on-site providing information to Veterans. Mission BBQ will have food available. Register early to receive a food ticket!

Register today!

Online at: AUROPEN.givesmart.com

Via Text: Text AUROPEN to 76278

For more information, please contact the Veteran Community Partnerships (VCP) Coordinator at 878-271-6484.

The mission of Aurelius is to help heroes heal and find a healthy path to achieving their life goals through a program that identifies the challenges and trains everyone to overcome them through a Mind-Body-Soul regimen.