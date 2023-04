Drive-Thru Baby Shower

Join us as we welcome 2022-2023 babies!

The Butler VA invites all expecting and up to 1 year postpartum Veterans to join us for a Drive-Thru Baby Shower. Participants may receive items such as sippy cups, snack bowls, books, wipes, diapers, etc.

Please RSVP to Kim Bizub at 878-271-6712 by May 8, 2023.