Terrarium Workshop (1)

Let’s bring some of the outside inside…Join us to create a complete ecosystem within your own terrarium! Creating something beautiful can help you relax and can be a great way to express yourself!

Workshops are free and all materials will be provided. You will leave with the beautiful terrarium you created!

Workshops will be at the Butler VA Health Care System (353 N Duffy Road, Butler, PA) in the auditorium on the 2nd floor.

Seats are limited (first-come, first-served basis)

Call 878-271-6484 to reserve your spot today!