VA Enrollment, Claims, and Information Fair

All Veterans are invited to attend. Staff from the Butler VA and Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will be on hand to share information about programs and services, PACT Act, answer questions, and assist Veterans with VA enrollment and claims. Toxic exposure screenings will be completed on a first come first serve basis. Veterans not enrolled are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214.

For more information, contact Josh Seybert, Outreach Coordinator, at 878-271-6677 or email at joshua.seybert@va.gov.