Women Veterans Recognition Day

The Butler VA Health Care System invites all Veterans to celebrate Women Veterans Recognition Day!

Dr. Agnes Koczo, a post-doctoral researcher and cardiologist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, will be presenting on “How Hormones Impact Women Through Menopause.”

Information about VA programs and services will be available and light refreshments will be served.

For more information, or to RSVP, please contact Kim Bizub at (878) 271-6712.