Women Veteran Picnic

Join the Women Veteran Team for food, fun & comradery.

Women Veterans and their family members are invited to the first annual Women Veteran Picnic at Moraine State Park, McDanels Pavilion.

Activities/games will be available for all ages!

PLEASE RSVP BY 9/1 by calling 724-602-8531 or emailing Kimberly.Bizub@va.gov