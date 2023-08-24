Veteran Creative Arts Festival & Resource Fair

When: Thu. Sep 14, 2023, 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: American Legion Post 778 150 Legion Memorial Lane Butler, PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Veterans and the community are invited to view and vote for the People’s Choice awards on the creative art submissions by local Veterans.

Veterans will be performing their music and creative writing submissions!

Veterans and their families can also take advantage of the opportunity to talk with VA staff about Enrollment, PACT Act, Veteran benefits and many other programs.

Food and other activities will be available, including onsite creative workshops such as painting, yoga, and photography.

Event is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary.

For more information contact Karen Dunn at 878-271-6484 or email Karen.Dunn2@va.gov.